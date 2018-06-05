Coach with championship success takes over Gray Collegiate baseball

After watching his son win a state championship this year, Charles Assey Sr. is getting back in the coaching game.
Assey Sr. was named the baseball coach at Gray Collegiate on Tuesday. He was an assistant this season at Cardinal Newman where his son, Charles Jr., is the head coach. The Cardinals won the SCISA 3A baseball title over Ben Lippen.
Assey Sr. has a championship pedigree and guided Brookland-Cayce baseball to the 1998 Class 3A title. He went 198-88 with the Bearcats from 1988-1999 and also coached at Orangeburg Prep, Mims Academy Willington Academy and Heathwood Hall during his 21 years of coaching.
Assey Sr. won three baseball titles and three football titles at Orangeburg Prep also also won baseball title at Mims. He got out of head coaching in 1999 and has been a financial planner at MassMutual but has helped his son at White Knoll and Cardinal Newman.
Assey becomes the third member of the family who will be coaching in the Midlands. In addition to his son, Megan Assey his daughter-in-law and Charles Jr.’s wife, won a state title this year with Spring Valley girls’ basketball team.
