Reds select Swansea star, USC signee on third day of MLB Draft

Swansea senior Josiah Sightler heard his name called on day three of the Major League Draft.
The Cincinnati Reds picked Sightler in the 12th round on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 205 pounder was ranked No. 383 in Baseball America’s Top 500. Sightler is signed with South Carolina, so he must choose whether to turn pro or play for the Gamecocks.
Sightler had a big senior season and hit .422 with seven homers and 26 RBIs despite being pitched around a lot. He was walked 28 times in 94 plate appearances.
Sightler didn’t pitch as he was recovering from a torn labrum. He was cleared to throw back in April.
Sightler got on teams’ radars after his performance last summer at Tournament of Stars Showcase at the USA Baseball Complex. There have been three or four scouts at most of the Tigers’ games this year and more than 20 when they played in Gilbert’s Spring Break tournament.
