River Bluff pitcher commits to Clemson baseball

River Bluff pitcher Ricky Williams verbally committed to play baseball at Clemson on Wednesday.
Williams visited Clemson in December and maintained a strong relationship with Tigers' coach Monte Lee. He made his commitment following a Diamond Prospect Camp with Clemson assistant coach Matt LeCroy in attendance.
"Having head coach Monte Lee recruit me himself was a huge factor, along with a amazing campus, and athletic facilities. I truly felt like I belonged at Clemson University," Williams said..
The rising junior has been a two-year starter for the Gator varsity squad, which has played for the Class 5A championship the past two seasons. Williams was 6-4 with a save and 3.45 ERA in 13 games this season for the Gators. He struck out 57 in 67 innings and walked just 12.
At the plate, Williams hit .385 with eight RBI.
Williams is the second player from River Bluff to commit to the Tigers. Rising Alex Urban committed last summer.
