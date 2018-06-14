Blythewood junior earns prestigious opportunity with Team USA

Colleen Finney will get a chance to play with some of the best high school volleyball players in the country.
The Blythewood rising junior was one of 20 players invited to be on the U.S. Girls’ Youth National Training Team roster. The players will train July 20-Aug. 3 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The 20 players will be competing for the 12 spots on the U.S. Girls’ Youth National Team that will compete at the 2018 NORCECA Girls’ U18 Continental Championship Aug. 25-Sept. 2 in Honduras.
Finney, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, is the only player from South Carolina on the roster. She is a two-year player for the Bengals varsity team and plays travel volleyball for Carolina Juniors.
Finney verbally committed to play for Clemson in April.
