State titles and farewells. Top 11 moments from Midlands high school sports season

Here are our picks for the top 11 moments of the 2017-18 Midlands high school sports season:
Realignment
The S.C. High School League’s realignment for 2018-20 was approved after schools made their final appeals before the executive committee and then the appellate panel.
Midlands schools Blythewood and Spring Valley won their second appeals and will be part of newly formed Region 8-5A with Irmo, Sumter and Lugoff-Elgin. Other Midlands schools in the largest classification will be in Region 5-5A, made up of Dutch Fork, White Knoll, Lexington, River Bluff and Irmo.
But not all schools were happy about the realignment process. Spartanburg Districts 1, 2 and 4, Laurens District 56 and Greenwood District 50 filed suit against the SCHSL and Union County Schools in May. The districts weren’t happy with Union County winning its appeal to move from Class 4A to 3A.
The High School League has until June 21 to submit a response to the lawsuit.
Lexington golf success
The Lexington girls’ golf team won its 12th state title and nearly set a record in the process.
The Wildcats won the Class 5A state championship by 49 shots over Boiling Springs. The margin of victory was just three off its own state record.
Hammond back on top
After a year's absence, the Hammond football team was back on top of SCISA 3A.
The Skyhawks defeated Laurence Manning 45-7 for their 15th state title and ninth for coach Erik Kimrey, who took over the program in 2004.
The Skyhawks also boast the state’s top two prospects for the Class of 2020 in Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley.
Back-to-back for Silver Foxes
Dutch Fork football continued its winning ways since Tom Knotts took over the program and won its second straight Class 5A title with a thrilling 28-27 win against Dorman.
It was the Silver Foxes’ third championship since 2013 and the 10th of Knotts’ coaching career.
Top recruits go out of state
Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson and Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall were two football prospects fans were hoping would stay in-state for their college careers.
But Thompson and Tindall opted to play for other schools in the Southeastern Conference. Tindall committed to Georgia in December and has enrolled.
Thompson originally committed to South Carolina in December but never signed and opened up his recruitment. He eventually committed to Tennessee and enrolled there last month.
Hoops hysteria
Colonial Life Arena became the site of a coronation for Midlands hoops teams in early March.
Of the 10 state title winners, five were from the Midlands. On the girls’ side, Spring Valley, Newberry and Keenan won titles, while Gray Collegiate and Ridge View boys each won their first titles. The five public school titles were the most in one year since 1994.
The Newberry and Gray Collegiate titles carried a little added emotion. The Bulldogs won the title without senior Rayanna Davis, who was injured in a car accident the week leading up to the Class 3A Upper State title game. Davis surprised her teammates by showing up at the game.
Gray Collegiate played the game with heavy hearts. Less than a week before the win against Carvers Bay, War Eagles freshman Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed. Gray rallied around Taylor’s death and put a spot to remember him on their state championship rings.
In addition to five public school titles, Hammond's girls won the SCISA 3A championship for the first time since 1992.
All in the family
The husband and wife coaching duo of Megan and Charles Assey finished atop their respective sports.
Megan led the Spring Valley girls to the Class 5A girls’ basketball title while Charles led Cardinal Newman baseball to its first state title since 1998.
The two this year are expecting their second child.
Threepeat for Chapin
The Chapin soccer team completed its final season in Class 4A by winning its third straight title.
The Eagles, who are moving up to Class 5A this year, are the first boys’ soccer team since St. Joseph’s (2012-16) to win at least three state championships in a row. Chapin didn’t allow a goal over its final 11 matches.
Golden performance
Eighth-grader Jayla Jamison had a day to remember in the S.C. High School League’s Class 4A championship.
Jamison, who competes for Airport High School, won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump.
As a team, the Ridge View girls won their first state championship in 20 years.
White Knoll softball wins Round 2
The White Knoll softball team won its first state title with a sweep of Byrnes in the Class 5A championship series.
The Timberwolves lost to the Rebels in 2017 and vowed to win the rematch with them this year. White Knoll is ranked No. 16 nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25 softball poll.
Farewell to legends
The end of the high school season brought a close to the careers of several longtime coaches and influences in the Midlands.
Spring Valley’s John Jones called it a career after 39 years. His accomplishments are numerous – five state track titles, one cross country state title and two-time National Coach of the Year.
Dreher girls soccer coach David Kleinfelder ended his 40 years as a head coach. Kleinfelder finished with 507 career victories combined in boys and girls soccer. He coached boys’ soccer at Lexington and Dreher before taking over the Dreher girls’ program in 2003.
Kleinfelder had more than 300 wins as a tennis coach. He plans to be a volunteer assistant with his son Michael, who is the girls’ soccer coach at Gilbert.
Dreher athletics director Mike DuBard stepped down after more than 30 years. He succeeded his father, Ken DuBard, and both were fixtures in Blue Devil athletics.
Damone Leaphart is retiring after 36 years as Lexington High School athletics trainer. Leaphart’s career spanned five principals and 10 football coaches.
-------------------------------
State champions
Midlands team state champions for 2017-18 school year
Baseball
Cardinal Newman
Chapin
Basketball
Spring Valley girls
Ridge View boys
Newberry girls
Gray Collegiate boys
Keenan girls
Hammond girls
Bowling
Heathwood Hall girls
Competitive Cheer
Chapin
Dutch Fork
Cross Country
Ben Lippen
Equestrian
Hammond
Football
Dutch Fork
Hammond
Golf
Hammond boys
Lexington girls
Soccer
Chapin boys
Hammond boys
Tennis
River Bluff girls
Track and Field
Heathwood Hall girls
Ridge View girls
Wrestling
Cardinal Newman
