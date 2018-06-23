See who made the 2018 All-Midlands baseball team

The 2018 All-Midlands baseball team as voted on by a panel at The State:
Player of the Year
The State Player of Year (staff vote): Tanner Steffy, Chapin
The State Player of Year (fan vote): Landon Lucas, Blythewood
All-Midlands baseball team
▪ Hitters
Will Bethea, AC Flora – Hit .481, 10 doubles, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. All-state and SC Select game selection. Signed with Clemson.
Zac Branham, Lugoff-Elgin – Hit. 304 with 15 RBIs. Won six games with 1.41 ERA and 67 Ks in 54 IP. All-state and North-South All-Star selection. Signed with Florence-Darlington Tech
Tyler Corbitt, Airport – Hit .412, 13 doubles, 4 HR and 27 RBIs. All-state and SC Select game selection. Signed with The Citadel
AJ Depalma, Cardinal Newman – Hit .366 with 22 RBIs. SCISA 3A Co-Player of Year
Jackson Hannon, River Bluff – Hit .375 with two homers and 22 RBIs. North-South selection. Signed with USC Aiken
Noah Huthmaker, Lexington – Hit .469, 10 doubles, 5 HRs and 28 RBIs. All-state and North-South game selection. Signed with Erskine
Jared Kirven, Lexington – Hit .287 with homer and 16 RBI.s All-state and SC Select game selection. Signed with College of Charleston
Jake Laffin, Lugoff-Elgin – Hit . 403 with 16 RBIs. All-state selection
Landon Lucas, Blythewood – Hit .390, 9 doubles, 6 HRs, 31 RBIs. Went 5-1 with 2.29 ERA on mound. All-state selection and South Carolina commitment
Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork – Hit .390, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs, 7-3, 1.65 ERA. All-state selection and Clemson commitment
Cade Ruff, Mid-Carolina – Hit .368 with three homers and 28 RBIs. North-South all-star selection.
Josiah Sightler, Swansea – Hit .422 7 HRs, 26 RBIs. All-State and SC Select game selection. Drafted in 12th round by Cincinnati Reds. Signed with South Carolina
Tanner Steffy, Chapin – Hit .479, 12 doubles, HR, 29 RBIs. Class 4A Player of Year, All-state and North-South selection
Nat Turner Ben Lippen – Hit .375 with 25 RBIs. Was 5-2 with 1.10 ERA. Signed with The Citadel
Alex Urban, River Bluff – Hit .392, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs. All-state selection and committed to Clemson.
Jay Washington, Dreher – Hit .411 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. North-South all-star selection. Signed with USC Lancaster
▪ Pitchers
Justin Allen, Airport – Went 5-2 with 3.24 ERA with 53 strikeouts. All-state and North-South all-star selection. Signed with Newberry
Cade Austin, Chapin – Was 8-0 with 1.71 ERA. Hit .319 with 25 RBIs. All-state selection. South Carolina commitment
Jonathan Howlett, Lexington – Was 8-2, 0.94 ERA and 90 Ks in 59 IP. All-state and SC Select game selection. Signed with USC Upstate
Gage Jeffcoat, Cardinal Newman – 5 wins 0.88 ERA, 109 Ks SCISA 3A Co-Player of Year
William Privette, Chapin – Was 10-1 with 0.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched
Andy Jackson, Gilbert – Was 7-2 with 0.44 ERA
▪ Honorable Mention
Price Alexander, Dutch Fork; Drew Boozer, Pelion; Kareem Bowers, Chapin; Grant Brittingham, River Bluff; Brandon Caughman, Airport; Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce; Jacob Collins, Dreher; Chase Crouch, Lexington; Kyle Ecton, Dutch Fork; Jason English, Richland Northeast; Hunter Garris, River Bluff; Tanner Garrison, Cardinal Newman; Myles Hedgeock, Cardinal Newman; Brian Helms, Dutch Fork; Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate; Reece Holbrook, Hammond; Cam Holley, North Central; Eli Johnson, Ben Lippen; John Lanier, Blythewood; Joseph Mims, Gilbert; Matt Mintz, Dreher; Ryan Outzs, Gilbert; Simms Owens, Airport; Matthew Oxendine, Westwood; Trent Polly, Irmo; Nick Price, Chapin; Andrew Romanoli, Lexington; Bradwin Salmond, Lugoff-Elgin; Joel Sightler, Swansea; Bryce Sox, Gray Collegiate; Caleb Speedy, AC Flora; Ben Lang Spittler, Blythewood; Garrett Summers, Ben Lippen; Da’Avion Sumpter, Spring Valley; Will Taylor, Ben Lippen; Parker Weider, White Knoll; Madison Williams, Saluda; Dylan Williamson, Pelion; Matt Willis, Gray Collegiate
