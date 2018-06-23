See who made the 2018 All-Midlands softball team

Player of the year
The State Player of Year (staff vote): Andrea Lyon, White Knoll
The State Player of Year (fan vote): Hannah Goodwin, White Knoll
The All-Midlands teams are as voted on by a panel at The State.
All-Midlands softball Team
▪ Hitters
Hannah Bostic, Cardinal Newman – Hit .529, 13 doubles, 5 triples, 2 HRs, 49 RBIs
Kimber Bradley, Chapin – Hit .466, HR, 18 RBIs, 15 stolen bases. All-state selection
Gracen Chambless, Gilbert – Hit .344, 6 HRs, 37 RBIs
Michaela Derrick, Gilbert – Hit .406, 14 doubles, 5 HRs, 37 RBIs. All-state selection
Maddie Dinkins, Cardinal Newman – Hit .414, 15 doubles, 39 RBIs. Was 10-2, 2.14 ERA 54 Ks
Bailey Douglas, Lugoff-Elgin – Hit. .451, 8 HRs, 38 RBIs, 11 doubles. Won 10 games, 2.36 ERA, 88 strikeouts
Brianna Dow, Camden – Hit .608, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs. All-state and North-South selection
Hannah Goodwin, White Knoll – .396, 13 HRs, 49 RBIs. All-state selection. Committed to N.C. State
Savannah Grigsby, Lugoff-Elgin – Hit .437, HR, 18 RBIs, 5 triples. All-state selection
Jasmine Hogan, Cardinal Newman – Hit .420, HR, 25 RBIs, 12 stolen bases
Kyla Koch, Chapin – Hit .405, 15 doubles, 2 HRs, 33 RBIs. All-state selection
Ginna Leaphart, White Knoll – Hit .471, 9 HRs, 42 RBIs. All-state and North-South selection
Kaylee Long, Saluda – Hit .506, 9 HRs, 36 RBIs, 12 doubles, All-state selection
Kayla Oswell, River Bluff – Hit .430, 6 triples, 5 HRs, 45 RBIs
Madison Pride, Gilbert – Hit .466, 7 RBIs, 43 stolen bases. All-state selection
Cameron Puckett, Gray Collegiate – Hit .514, 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, 13 doubles, 15 stolen bases. All-state and North-South selection.
Tracy Truesdale, Chapin – Hit .466, 5 HRs, 31 RBIs. Was 12-5, 68 Ks. All-state selection
Danead Santini, Lexington – Hit .471, 3 HRs 24 RBIs, 10 doubles. North-South selection
▪ Pitchers
Andrea Lyon, White Knoll – Was 27-2, 0.77 ERA and 286 Ks. Hit .414, 13 HRs, 42 RBIs. All-state selection and Gardner-Webb commit.
Allie Light, Lexington – .417, 8 HRs, 27 RBIs; 9-2, 1.16 ERA, 193 Ks. All-state selection
Carsten Puckett, Gray Collegiate – Won 10 games, 1.56 ERA and 118 Ks. Hit .572, 10 HRs, 41 RBIs. All-state selection and Clemson commit
Morgan Scott, Dutch Fork – Won 12 games, 0.78 ERA and 164 strikeouts. Hit .412, 11 HRs, 30 RBIs. Signed with Belmont Abbey
Savana Rosson, Gilbert – Won 16 games, 1.77 ERA, 159 Ks Hit .526, 18 HRs, 43 RBIs. All-state and North-South selection
Hannah Fisher, Airport – Went 7-1, 0.98 ERA, 115 Ks in 57 1/3 IP. Hit .514, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs. All-state selection
▪ Honorable mention
Jaylah Barr, Batesburg-Leesville; Molly Burns, Chapin Grace Campbell, Blythewood; Jordan Cook, Saluda; Shelby Davies, White Knoll; Gracie Derrick, Chapin; Mary Kathryn Gillespie, Cardinal Newman; Kaely Goerlich, Lugoff-Elgin; Sarah Gordon, Lexington; Samantha Hall, Blythewood; Madison Miller, White Knoll; Caroline Peel, Dreher; AP Pelfrey, River Bluff; Kiara Quattlebaum, Batesburg-Leesville; Saige Stanley, Lexington; Myiah Taylor, Richland Northeast; Mackenzie Thackston, Gray Collegiate; Jkayla Washington, Dreher; Libby Williams, White Knoll; Lexi Winters, White Knoll.
