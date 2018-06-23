Bri Reynolds, Swansea
Congrats! Here are the boys and girls All-Midlands soccer teams for 2018

By Lou Bezjak And Chris Dearing

June 23, 2018 12:08 PM

Girls player of the year

The State Player of Year (staff vote): Bri Reynolds, Swansea

The State Player of Year (fan vote): Jane Ashley Meredith, Swansea

The All-Midlands teams are as voted on by a panel at The State.

All-Midlands girls soccer team

Katie Arthur, Chapin – 4 goals, 5 assists All-State and Clash of Carolinas selection. Signed with Lander

Loranna Austin, Blythewood – 11 goals, 6 assists All-state selection. Signed with Coastal Carolina

Megan Classer, Lexington – 29 goals and 8 assists. Signed with College of Charleston

Regan Dennis, Dreher – 35 goals, 14 assists. All-state selection

Courtney Farr, Airport – 32 goals, 19 assists

Ada Jenkins, Gray Collegiate – 25 goals, 10 assists. All-state selection

Siera Kirby, Lexington – 4 goals, 3 assists. Clash of Carolinas selection. Signed with Charleston Southern

Naomi Matthusen, Dreher – 22 goals, 8 assists All-state and North-South selection

Catherine McKeown, Gray Collegiate – 22 goals, 14 assists. All-state selection

Jane Ashley Meredith, Swansea –37 goals, 56 assists. All-state and North-South selection. Signed with Erskine

Brooke Power, Lexington – 7 goals, 25 assists All-state selection. Signed with Clemson

Anna Remensnyder, Chapin – 4 goals, 2 assists All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection

Bri Reynolds, Swansea – Scored state-record 66 goals and 25 assists. All-state selection

Maggie Shaw, Dreher – 8 goals, 3 assists, Class 4A Player of Year, All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection. Signed with Chattanooga.

Samantha Shaw, Dreher – 21 goals, 3 assists. All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection. Signed with Chattanooga

Sara Taylor, Chapin – 8 goals, 9 assists All-state and North-South selection

Mary Katherine Waters, Lexington – 25 goals and 22 assists. Class 5A Player of Year, All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection. Signed with College of Charleston

Mackenzie Yandle, White Knoll – 17 goals, 5 assists. Clash of Carolinas selection

Keepers

Reisey Dillard, Dreher – 0.88 goals against average

Amanda Esposito, Chapin – 0.68 goals against average

Gabrielle Griner, Swansea - 0.85 goals against average

Honorable Mention

Kaylee Barnes, Gilbert; Darcy Belcher, Lugoff-Elgin; Ayden Boatwright, Cardinal Newman; Carlie Branham, Swansea; Sarah Brown, AC Flora; Rachel Burns, Swansea; Hannah Rose Corley, River Bluff; Jasmine Gantt, Brookland-Cayce; Johanna Garcia, Lugoff-Elgin; Kayann Glass, Gray Collegiate; Brisi Islas Jimenez, Gray Collegiate; Brooke Jordan, Gilbert; Paige Kyzer, Batesburg-Leesville; Nicole Lee, Batesburg-Leesville; Mary Moosbrugger, Dutch Fork; Caitlin Murphy, Cardinal Newman; Kiersten Price, Gilbert; Ellie Rickenmann, Hammond; Evelyn Robison, Batesburg-Leesville; Salley Slice, Chapin; Ashley Smith, Lugoff-Elgin; Elizabeth Thomas, AC Flora; Heather Turner, Airport; Asha Wallace, River Bluff; Bailey Will, Saluda

Boys player of the year

The State Player of the Year (staff vote): Grayson Barber, Cardinal Newman

The State Player of Year (fan vote): Spencer Ayen, Gray Collegiate

All-Midlands boys soccer team

Spencer Ayen, Gray Collegiate –52 goals, 14 assists. All-state selection. Presbyterian signee

Angel Barraza, Gilbert – 21 goals, 6 assists. All-state selection

Gray Collegiate senior and Presbyterian signee Spencer Ayen led the Midlands with 118 points.
Grayson Barber, Cardinal Newman –

38 goals, 10 assists. Clemson signee

Matthew Binnette, Cardinal Newman – 10 goals, 43 assists

Josh Corning, Chapin – All-state selection. Signed with South Carolina

Ethan Dawsey, Chapin – All-state selection

Noah Davis, Gray Collegiate – 3 goals, 6 assists. All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection

Colin Harris, Chapin – All-state selection. Signed with Georgia Southern

Jack Humphries, Chapin – All-state selection. Signed with Lander

Preston Floyd, River Bluff – All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection

Jonathan Foster, River Bluff – 15 goals, 9 assists. All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection

Luca Al-Habash, Hammond – 30 goals, 7 assists

Luis Lopez, Gray Collegiate – 10 goals, 14 assists. All-state selection

Owen Rohde, A.C. Flora – 13 goals, 11 assists. All-state and North-South selection

Aidan Shay, Blythewood – 3 goals, 1 assist All-state and Clash of Carolinas selection. Signed with Francis Marion

Parker Stokes, A.C. Flora – 13 goals, 11 assists, All-state selection Signed with Georgia Southern

Griggs Vinsant, AC Flora – 19 goals, 9 assists. All-state selection

Damon Williams, Dutch Fork – 12 goals, 5 assists, All-state selection

Keepers

Marc Abbott, River Bluff – 0.45 goals against average

Sailor Chason, Chapin – All-state selection

Cameron Smith, Lexington – Clash of Carolinas selection

Honorable mention

Carson Bohannon, Cardinal Newman; Davis Cassell, Irmo; Will Chontos, Cardinal Newman; Andrew Crowley, Gilbert; Meade Fowler, Hammond; Grayson Horton, Dutch Fork; Jaxon Keene, Lexington; Tyler Martin, Chapin; Thomas McLean, Spring Valley; Isaac Mikell, Hammond; Frankie Monarch Cortez, Brookland-Cayce; Paddy Orr, Blythewood; Garen Presnal, Cardinal Newman Lucas Prickett, Hammond; James Runge, Hammond; Logan Shay, Blythewood; Campbell Shealy, Lexington; Devin Shepherd, Blythewood; Patrick Taylor, Gray Collegiate; Trevor Valentine, Irmo; Grant Wagner, Dutch Fork; Westen Wingard, River Bluff; Luke Worsham, A.C. Flora

