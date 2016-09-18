Baxter's Blitz

September 18, 2016 11:47 PM

Dreher, Dutch Fork continue to play strong

Baxter's Blitz

Jim Baxter is a published national recruiting analyst and founder/ owner of SCVarsity.com with the Rivals.com/YahooSports network.

By Jim Baxter

Special to The State

Here’s my stock report for the Midlands. This takes a look at who’s stock is up and who’s is going down. We’ll also take a look at five impact players for this week.

HOT STOCK

Dreher – Coach Treigh Sullivan’s team just keeps winning, and right now appear to be playing the best football of any team in the Class 4A Region 5.

Dutch Fork – Still the hottest stock in the Midlands after crushing River Bluff this week in region play.

RISING STOCK

Spring Valley – See what happens when you don’t turn the ball over? A 34-28 win over Lexington puts the Vikings at 4-1 and more importantly, 1-0 in region play.

Richland Northeast – The Cavs got a good win over a A.C. Flora this past week, and this team is for real. They’re a legit contender for the No. 2 spot in Class 4A Region 3. I say No. 2 spot because I think South Pointe is hands down the best team in the entire class, and they’re in the same region.

SLIPPING STOCK

Airport – Back-to-back losses to Gilbert and Orangeburg-Wilkinson, and a tough game coming up against Richland Northeast. This team needs to recover this tail spin quickly.

Irmo – At 1-4 with either penalties, errors, or turnovers continuing to cost them. They might be the best 1-4 team in the state, but it won’t matter unless they can play without the flaws.

A.C. Flora – Another loss, albeit against a very good team, but these Falcons have got to find a way to generate some offense to salvage the season for region play.

FIVE ON THE RISE

Reed Charpia, Quarterback, Brookland-Cayce – Threw for 235 yards and had 86 yards rushing as he continues to be one of the Midlands’ biggest playmakers – and he’s just a sophomore.

Bryce Fields, Quarterback, Gray Collegiate – Continues to put up good numbers to lead the offense for the War Eagles. On track to have another season as a Midlands stat leader.

Sam Hayes, Tight End, White Knoll – Hayes provides solid blocking in the trenches for the Timberwolves’ ground game and proved he can run, taking an end-around for 77 yards in a win over North Augusta.

Quincy Hill, Quarterback, Spring Valley – Pulled the ball down for 255 yards rushing in win over Lexington, and has been instrumental in the Vikings’ 4-1 start.

Reese Nichols, Quarterback, Dutch Fork – Nichols has been a big part of the Foxes’ unbeaten start and continues to be a force both running and passing the football.

Related content

Baxter's Blitz

Comments

Videos

South Carolina's '2001' entrance vs. East Carolina

View more video

Sports Videos