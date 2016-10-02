Ben Lippen’s Bryce Thompson leads group of offensive impact players

This week, we’ll take a look at 10 offensive players who’ll have the greatest impact on their team in region play and the race for playoff position.
1. Bryce Thompson, Running Back , Ben Lippen – Thompson is the best football player in the SCISA ranks and without him, Ben Lippen goes from being a major contender to a slightly above mediocre team in Class 3A.
2. Catriez Cook, Running Back, Gilbert – Cook provides the wheels that make the Indians’ bus roll. He’s the force of their offense, and the reason their defense doesn’t have to spend much time on the field. With him, this team is a contender to win the region. Without him, they are an average football team.
3. Jordyn Adams, Quarterback, Blythewood – I said it in preseason: The Bengals’ season success follows this young man. With him, they challenge for the second spot in Region 5. Without him, they struggle to make the playoffs.
4. Dai’Quan Wells, Running Back, Lexington – Watch this team play and there’s little doubt who the offensive force is. Without him in the lineup, they struggle to move the chains, much less score.
5. Bobby Irby, Wide Receiver, Dutch Fork – This guy has turned into the go-to player for quarterback Reese Nichols, and has been instrumental in the offensive success of the Silver Foxes. Without him, they would have a loss on their record.
6. Marquis McCoy, Wide Receiver, Brookland-Cayce – This rangy receiver has been the big-play guy for the Bearcats, and has enabled them to move chains in some big back-to-the-wall situations. Without him, they don’t have a deep threat.
7. Jay Washington, Running Back, Dreher – Washington, like Cook, is a force on offense and a large part of the Blue Devils’ success. With him, they are in the hunt in this region for a home-playoff game. Without him, they struggle for a fourth-place finish.
8. Reed Charpia, Quarterback, Brookland-Cayce – Needs to change his nickname to “Houdini” because this kid is an escape artist. Without him in the lineup, the big plays don’t get made and this team is .500 at best.
9. Corbett Glick, Quarterback, Hammond – The Skyhawks got a gift when this kid transferred in. He’s played near flawless and is good for a handful of touchdowns in each game. Without him, they are average. With him, they are a contender in SCISA 3A.
10. Quincy Hill, Quarterback, Spring Valley – Easily the biggest impact player for the Vikings. He’s a force running the option and throwing the football. It’s been demonstrated what happens when he’s shut down – the Vikings lose.
