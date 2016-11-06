Taking a look at Class 4A playoff scenarios for Midlands schools

Baxter’s Blitz takes a closer look at the playoffs for the teams we feel have the best shot at going the farthest in Class 4A in the Midlands.
CLASS 4A REGION 4
Airport is the only team from the Midlands in this region. The Eagles locked down second place with a win over North Augusta this past week. They’ll take on Eastside in the first round, a team that loves to throw the football. It runs an Air Raid offense and will challenge Airport’s struggling defense. Unfortunately for Airport, a win gets them a date with South Pointe in round two.
CLASS 4A REGION 5
Chapin captured the crown in this region and is going to more than likely see Wilson at home in the first round. Round two would put them up against the winner of Lugoff-Elgin vs. Beaufort. The good thing for the Eagles is, as long as they win, they’ll have home field throughout the playoffs.
A.C. Flora grabbed the No. 2 spot, which will put it against Marlboro County at home in the first round. A win would put them on the road, probably against Hartsville.
Third place in this region will go to the winner of Dreher vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson this week. Third place will travel to take on North Myrtle Beach, who will finish second in Region 7. If they’re able to pull an upset, they would end up facing Bluffton in the second round, whom I think will play in the semifinals.
The fourth-place team will travel to Myrtle Beach to face the Seahawks in round one. I’m not going to look past that game because, well, let’s just keep it real.
