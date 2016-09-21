Week 5’s Midlands high school football picks

Airport at Richland Northeast: Airport looks to avoid three-game losing streak.
Pick: Richland Northeast
C.A. Johnson at Lewisville: Lewisville’s averaging 40 points in its past three games.
Pick: Lewisville
Cardinal Newman at Hammond: Hammond has dominated series for more than a decade.
Pick: Hammond
Columbia at Pelion: Capitals snapped long losing streak with win over Pelion last year.
Pick: Columbia
Dreher at Gilbert: Winner remains one of the Midlands’ unbeaten teams.
Pick: Dreher
Fairfield Central at A.C. Flora: Flora’s past three games decided by a total of eight points.
Pick: Fairfield Central
Gray Collegiate at Brookland-Cayce: Matchup of two of Midlands’ best QBs in GC’s Fields and B-C’s Charpia.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
Great Falls at North Central: North Central looks to bounce back from loss to Andrew Jackson.
Pick: North Central
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud: P-G coming off big win over Ben Lippen last week.
Pick: Porter-Gaud
Irmo at Lexington: Lexington looking for breakout game after recent struggles.
Pick: Lexington
Lugoff-Elgin at Lancaster: Both teams carry two-game losing streaks into game.
Pick: Lancaster
Mid-Carolina at Abbeville: M-C’s Cade Ruff will get second start in a row at QB this week.
Pick: Abbeville
North Myrtle Beach at Camden: Bulldogs have offensive weapons to knock off unbeaten NMB.
Pick: Camden
Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen: No Bryce Thompson makes it tougher for Ben Lippen.
Pick: Ben Lippen
River Bluff at Blythewood: River Bluff has lost four in a row after opening victory.
Pick: Blythewood
Spring Valley at White Knoll: SV looks to go 2-0 in region play.
Pick: Spring Valley
Swansea at Silver Bluff: Swansea’s final tune-up before region play begins.
Pick: Swansea
Westwood at Dutch Fork: Silver Foxes won’t be looking ahead to next week’s big matchup with Blythewood.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Last Week: 15-10
Season: 84-28
Comments