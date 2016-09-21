Lou Bezjak

September 21, 2016 5:30 PM

Week 5’s Midlands high school football picks

Lou Bezjak

Lou Bezjak is the high school sports coordinator for The State newspaper and The State.com

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Airport at Richland Northeast: Airport looks to avoid three-game losing streak.

Pick: Richland Northeast

C.A. Johnson at Lewisville: Lewisville’s averaging 40 points in its past three games.

Pick: Lewisville

Cardinal Newman at Hammond: Hammond has dominated series for more than a decade.

Pick: Hammond

Columbia at Pelion: Capitals snapped long losing streak with win over Pelion last year.

Pick: Columbia

Dreher at Gilbert: Winner remains one of the Midlands’ unbeaten teams.

Pick: Dreher

Fairfield Central at A.C. Flora: Flora’s past three games decided by a total of eight points.

Pick: Fairfield Central

Gray Collegiate at Brookland-Cayce: Matchup of two of Midlands’ best QBs in GC’s Fields and B-C’s Charpia.

Pick: Brookland-Cayce

Great Falls at North Central: North Central looks to bounce back from loss to Andrew Jackson.

Pick: North Central

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud: P-G coming off big win over Ben Lippen last week.

Pick: Porter-Gaud

Irmo at Lexington: Lexington looking for breakout game after recent struggles.

Pick: Lexington

Lugoff-Elgin at Lancaster: Both teams carry two-game losing streaks into game.

Pick: Lancaster

Mid-Carolina at Abbeville: M-C’s Cade Ruff will get second start in a row at QB this week.

Pick: Abbeville

North Myrtle Beach at Camden: Bulldogs have offensive weapons to knock off unbeaten NMB.

Pick: Camden

Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen: No Bryce Thompson makes it tougher for Ben Lippen.

Pick: Ben Lippen

River Bluff at Blythewood: River Bluff has lost four in a row after opening victory.

Pick: Blythewood

Spring Valley at White Knoll: SV looks to go 2-0 in region play.

Pick: Spring Valley

Swansea at Silver Bluff: Swansea’s final tune-up before region play begins.

Pick: Swansea

Westwood at Dutch Fork: Silver Foxes won’t be looking ahead to next week’s big matchup with Blythewood.

Pick: Dutch Fork

Last Week: 15-10

Season: 84-28

Related content

Lou Bezjak

Comments

Videos

Fork and Goal with 2 Fat 2 Fly: Bourbon Brat Boom Bites

View more video

Sports Videos