No game? Ridge View coach gets nursery ready for new baby

While players and coaches from the Midlands waited out the arrival of Hurricane Matthew this weekend, Ridge View football coach Perry Parks was awaiting a different type of arrival.
Parks and his wife, Katie, are expecting the birth of their second child, due Monday. With most Midlands schools off and not allowed to practice since Tuesday, Parks spent his time off making last-minute preparations for the baby’s arrival.
“It was a perfect break for the baby due Monday,” Parks said. “Got to get things finished up in the nursery, so we are just waiting now. Hopefully, it will come soon. We are ready. “
Parks and his wife opted not to know the sex of the baby this time, but he joked it’s probably a girl because it’s coming during the middle of football season. The couple has a son named Boaz.
Parks has made contingency plans should the baby come Friday when the Blazers host Richland Northeast. He said assistant Derek Howard would act as head coach if Parks wasn’t able to make it.
Ridge View, which usually practices on Sundays, won’t return to practice until Monday.
“It is definitely a big game for us,” said Parks, whose team lost its first game of the season to South Pointe on Sept. 30.
While Parks attended to baby duties, other coaches spent a rare week without football in different ways.
Lexington coach Josh Stepp spent his Thursday night catching up with two of his former players, Will Hunter and Donny Baker. Hunter is the starting quarterback for North Greenville and Baker is backup QB for the Tigers, who hosted The Citadel in a game moved to North Greenville because of Hurricane Matthew.
Hunter threw for 316 yards and two TDs, including a 99-yard pass, in the 38-14 loss.
“Loved seeing my dude @WilliamHunter1 play tonight! Proud of you! Played great! #mydude #family,” Stepp posted on Twitter following the game.
Tough night for Midlands teams
Four Midlands teams played a day early on Thursday night.
Richard Winn defeated Curtis Baptist 62-8, while the other three Midlands schools all lost on the road. Broome defeated Newberry 31-21, while Mid-Carolina lost to Clinton 45-7 and North Central lost to Cheraw 48-12.
North-South rosters to be released
Irmo coach Reggie Kennedy said rosters for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South football game will be released later this month.
Kennedy, the coach for the South squad, said final selections will be made Oct. 24 and released a day or so after that. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Stadium.
Camden’s Jimmy Neal is the coach for the North squad. Last year, 17 players from the Midlands were selected for the game.
Adams picks up another offer
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams picked up an offer from Tulane this week.
Adams now has eight Division I offers for football, including one from South Carolina. The junior has thrown for 1,362 yards and rushed for 462 while accounting for 19 touchdowns.
Ones to watch
A look at next week’s top matchups in the Midlands:
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman – Game will be played Monday and is makeup game from last week.
Lexington at Blythewood – Thursday night game might be one of area’s best matchups this week.
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond – Matched up ranked teams in Class 3A poll with Gilbert No. 7 and Strom Thurmond No. 4.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher – Blue Devils look to stop two-game losing streak and get first region win.
Richland Northeast at Ridge View – Loser of the game will be 0-2 in ultra competitive Region 3-4A.
Spring Valley at River Bluff – Spring Valley has had two weeks off to try and get over loss to White Knoll.
White Knoll at Dutch Fork – Timberwolves coming off tough double-overtime loss to Irmo and get No. 1-ranked Dutch Fork.
