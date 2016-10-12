Lou Bezjak

October 12, 2016 8:38 PM

Week 7’s Midlands high school football picks

Thursday

Lexington at Blythewood: Adams, Blythewood offense get it done in a close one

Pick: Blythewood

Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek: War Eagles’ air attack will be too much for Fox Creek.

Pick: Gray Collegiate

Friday

A.C. Flora at Midland Valley: A.C. Flora’s offense showed signs of life against O-W

Pick: A.C. Flora

Aiken at Airport: Airport averaging 37 points a game in its two victories.

Pick: Airport

Batesburg-Leesville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt: First meeting since 1978 for two storied programs.

Pick: Batesburg-Leesville

Brookland-Cayce at Edisto: Bearcats have chance to put up big numbers in this one.

Pick: Brookland-Cayce

Buford at North Central: North Central tries to snap three-game losing streak.

Pick: Buford

C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium): Eau Claire searching for first win of season.

Pick: C.A. Johnson

Camden at Chester: Strong QB matchup with Camden’s Devin Beckley and Chester’s Malik Williams.

Pick: Chester

Columbia at Indian Land: Columbia running back Nate Miller putting up big numbers.

Pick: Columbia

Clinton at Newberry: Newberry looks to bounce back after loss to Broome.

Pick: Newberry

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond: Might be Gilbert’s toughest test to its unbeaten start.

Pick: Gilbert

Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin: Hartsville coming off first regular season loss since 2013.

Pick: Hartsville

Keenan at Saluda: Saluda has allowed 7 points or less in three of its last four games.

Pick: Saluda

Lower Richland at Chapin: LR defense giving up 43 points a game.

Pick: Chapin

Mid-Carolina at Chapman: Mid-Carolina still searching for first win of the season.

Pick: Chapman

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman: Cardinals playing second game in five days.

Pick: Porter-Gaud

Richland Northeast at Ridge View: Blazers’ defense will try and slow down RNE’s potent run game.

Pick: Ridge View

Spring Valley at River Bluff: Spring Valley’s first game in more than two weeks.

Pick: Spring Valley

Swansea at Pelion: Both teams desperate for victory.

Pick: Swansea

White Knoll at Dutch Fork: Dutch Fork defense allowing just 14 points a game.

Pick: Dutch Fork

Wilson Hall at Hammond: Hammond has won past three games by an average of 42 points a game.

Pick: Hammond

York at Westwood: York tries for second straight win over Midlands team.

Pick: Westwood

Last Week: 19-6

Season: 116-39

