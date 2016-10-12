Week 7’s Midlands high school football picks

Thursday
Lexington at Blythewood: Adams, Blythewood offense get it done in a close one
Pick: Blythewood
Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek: War Eagles’ air attack will be too much for Fox Creek.
Pick: Gray Collegiate
Friday
A.C. Flora at Midland Valley: A.C. Flora’s offense showed signs of life against O-W
Pick: A.C. Flora
Aiken at Airport: Airport averaging 37 points a game in its two victories.
Pick: Airport
Batesburg-Leesville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt: First meeting since 1978 for two storied programs.
Pick: Batesburg-Leesville
Brookland-Cayce at Edisto: Bearcats have chance to put up big numbers in this one.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
Buford at North Central: North Central tries to snap three-game losing streak.
Pick: Buford
C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium): Eau Claire searching for first win of season.
Pick: C.A. Johnson
Camden at Chester: Strong QB matchup with Camden’s Devin Beckley and Chester’s Malik Williams.
Pick: Chester
Columbia at Indian Land: Columbia running back Nate Miller putting up big numbers.
Pick: Columbia
Clinton at Newberry: Newberry looks to bounce back after loss to Broome.
Pick: Newberry
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond: Might be Gilbert’s toughest test to its unbeaten start.
Pick: Gilbert
Hartsville at Lugoff-Elgin: Hartsville coming off first regular season loss since 2013.
Pick: Hartsville
Keenan at Saluda: Saluda has allowed 7 points or less in three of its last four games.
Pick: Saluda
Lower Richland at Chapin: LR defense giving up 43 points a game.
Pick: Chapin
Mid-Carolina at Chapman: Mid-Carolina still searching for first win of the season.
Pick: Chapman
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman: Cardinals playing second game in five days.
Pick: Porter-Gaud
Richland Northeast at Ridge View: Blazers’ defense will try and slow down RNE’s potent run game.
Pick: Ridge View
Spring Valley at River Bluff: Spring Valley’s first game in more than two weeks.
Pick: Spring Valley
Swansea at Pelion: Both teams desperate for victory.
Pick: Swansea
White Knoll at Dutch Fork: Dutch Fork defense allowing just 14 points a game.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Wilson Hall at Hammond: Hammond has won past three games by an average of 42 points a game.
Pick: Hammond
York at Westwood: York tries for second straight win over Midlands team.
Pick: Westwood
Last Week: 19-6
Season: 116-39
