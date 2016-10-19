Lou Bezjak

October 19, 2016 10:02 PM

Week 9 Midlands High School football picks

Thursday’s games

Aiken at Dreher (Memorial Stadium): Dreher’s first game since Sept. 30 and Blue Devils look to snap two-game losing streak.

Pick: Dreher

Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate (Spirit Communications Park): 2A schools get big stage at home of Columbia Fireflies.

Pick: Gray Collegiate

Friday’s games

A.C. Flora at Lower Richland: Teams combined for 118 points in last year’s game.

Pick: A.C. Flora

Airport at South Aiken: Winner takes over Region 4-4A lead.

Pick: South Aiken

Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall: Wilson Hall averaging just 10 points a game in region play.

Pick: Ben Lippen

Blythewood at White Knoll: First meeting between teams.

Pick: Blythewood

Brookland-Cayce at Swansea: B-C has scored 47 or more points in three of six wins.

Pick: Brookland-Cayce

C.A. Johnson at Saluda: Saluda has scored 38 points or more in five consecutive games.

Pick: Saluda

Chapman at Newberry: Winner stays alive in jumbled Region 3-3A race.

Pick: Chapman

Chester at Fairfield Central: FC’s defense is rested and will try to slow down Chester’s Malik Williams.

Pick: Fairfield Central

Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin: Darlington defense giving up 37.8 points a game.

Pick: Lugoff-Elgin

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley: Dutch Fork has won eight in a row against SV, allowing 14 points or less in six of those games.

Pick: Dutch Fork

Edisto at Gilbert: Tough task for Edisto in stopping unbeaten Indians.

Pick: Gilbert

Fox Creek at Keenan (Bolden Stadium): Keenan will need to win two of final three games to make playoffs.

Pick: Fox Creek

Heathwood Hall at Orangeburg Prep: OP has three-game winning streak, while Heathwood has lost six in a row.

Pick: Orangeburg Prep

Indian Land at Camden: Camden looks to stop three-game losing streak, keep playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Camden

McCormick at Columbia (Memorial Stadium): Columbia’s Nate Miller closing in on 1,000-yard rushing season.

Pick: Columbia

Mid-Carolina at Woodruff: Woodruff leads all-time series 4-0.

Pick: Woodruff

North Central at Chesterfield: Chesterfield has won 10 in a row in series, including five by shutout.

Pick: Chesterfield

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Chapin: Chapin’s two-QB system shined last week against LR.

Pick: Chapin

Pinewood Prep at Hammond: Rematch of last year’s SCISA 3A championship

Pick: Hammond

Pelion at Strom Thurmond: Strom Thurmond coming off first loss isn’t a good situation for Pelion

Pick: Strom Thurmond

Richland Northeast at South Pointe: Loss would drop RNE to 0-3 in region play.

Pick: South Pointe

Ridge View at Westwood: Westwood giving up 11 points a game in two region contests.

Pick: Ridge View

River Bluff at Irmo: River Bluff in search of first region win.

Pick: Irmo

Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville: B-L is 3-0 all-time against Silver Bluff at home.

Pick: Batesburg-Leesville

Last Week: 17-4

Season: 133-43

