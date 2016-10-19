Week 9 Midlands High School football picks

Thursday’s games
Aiken at Dreher (Memorial Stadium): Dreher’s first game since Sept. 30 and Blue Devils look to snap two-game losing streak.
Pick: Dreher
Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate (Spirit Communications Park): 2A schools get big stage at home of Columbia Fireflies.
Pick: Gray Collegiate
Friday’s games
A.C. Flora at Lower Richland: Teams combined for 118 points in last year’s game.
Pick: A.C. Flora
Airport at South Aiken: Winner takes over Region 4-4A lead.
Pick: South Aiken
Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall: Wilson Hall averaging just 10 points a game in region play.
Pick: Ben Lippen
Blythewood at White Knoll: First meeting between teams.
Pick: Blythewood
Brookland-Cayce at Swansea: B-C has scored 47 or more points in three of six wins.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
C.A. Johnson at Saluda: Saluda has scored 38 points or more in five consecutive games.
Pick: Saluda
Chapman at Newberry: Winner stays alive in jumbled Region 3-3A race.
Pick: Chapman
Chester at Fairfield Central: FC’s defense is rested and will try to slow down Chester’s Malik Williams.
Pick: Fairfield Central
Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin: Darlington defense giving up 37.8 points a game.
Pick: Lugoff-Elgin
Dutch Fork at Spring Valley: Dutch Fork has won eight in a row against SV, allowing 14 points or less in six of those games.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Edisto at Gilbert: Tough task for Edisto in stopping unbeaten Indians.
Pick: Gilbert
Fox Creek at Keenan (Bolden Stadium): Keenan will need to win two of final three games to make playoffs.
Pick: Fox Creek
Heathwood Hall at Orangeburg Prep: OP has three-game winning streak, while Heathwood has lost six in a row.
Pick: Orangeburg Prep
Indian Land at Camden: Camden looks to stop three-game losing streak, keep playoff hopes alive.
Pick: Camden
McCormick at Columbia (Memorial Stadium): Columbia’s Nate Miller closing in on 1,000-yard rushing season.
Pick: Columbia
Mid-Carolina at Woodruff: Woodruff leads all-time series 4-0.
Pick: Woodruff
North Central at Chesterfield: Chesterfield has won 10 in a row in series, including five by shutout.
Pick: Chesterfield
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Chapin: Chapin’s two-QB system shined last week against LR.
Pick: Chapin
Pinewood Prep at Hammond: Rematch of last year’s SCISA 3A championship
Pick: Hammond
Pelion at Strom Thurmond: Strom Thurmond coming off first loss isn’t a good situation for Pelion
Pick: Strom Thurmond
Richland Northeast at South Pointe: Loss would drop RNE to 0-3 in region play.
Pick: South Pointe
Ridge View at Westwood: Westwood giving up 11 points a game in two region contests.
Pick: Ridge View
River Bluff at Irmo: River Bluff in search of first region win.
Pick: Irmo
Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville: B-L is 3-0 all-time against Silver Bluff at home.
Pick: Batesburg-Leesville
Last Week: 17-4
Season: 133-43
