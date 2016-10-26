Week 10 Midlands high school football picks

Thursday’s games
Camden at Columbia: Camden offense averaging 426 yards per game.
Pick: Camden
Gray Collegiate at C.A. Johnson: GCA has shot at region title with wins in final two games.
Pick: Gray Collegiate
Friday’s games
Calhoun County at Batesburg-Leesville: B-L is 8-0 all-time against Calhoun County.
Pick: Batesburg-Leesville
Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen: Ben Lippen has bounced back after two-game losing streak in middle of season.
Pick: Ben Lippen
Chapin at Airport: Teams combined for 102 points in last matchup in 2007. Expect more of same.
Pick: Chapin
Dreher at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium): ACF has won nine straight against region rival.
Pick: A.C. Flora
Eau Claire at Keenan (Bolden Stadium): Eau Claire wraps up playoff spot with victory but Keenan has won last 10 against Shamrocks.
Pick: Keenan
Fairfield Central at Indian Land: Griffins won’t show letdown after last week’s win over Chester.
Pick: Fairfield Central
Gilbert at Pelion: Indians won’t be looking ahead to next week’s big matchup with Brookland-Cayce.
Pick: Gilbert
Hammond at Heathwood Hall: Hammond has No. 1 scoring offense and defense in SCISA 3A.
Pick: Hammond
Irmo at Dutch Fork: Dutch Fork has won six of last seven in series by 20 points or more.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson: LR snapped 11-game losing streak to O-W with last year’s win.
Pick: Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Newberry at Mid-Carolina: Newberry wraps up Region 3-3A title with win over winless M-C.
Pick: Newberry
North Central at Central: North Central has scored 12 points or less in seven straight losses to Central.
Pick: Central
Ridge View at Lancaster: Victory gives Ridge View first eight-win season since 2007.
Pick: Ridge View
Spring Valley at Blythewood: Blythewood 7-1 all-time against SV, can wrap up No. 2 spot in Region 5-5A with win.
Pick: Blythewood
Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce: B-C win sets up winner-take all region title game next week against Gilbert.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Edisto: Swansea clinches fourth-spot in region with victory.
Pick: Swansea
Westwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium): Both teams looking for first region win.
Pick: Richland Northeast
White Knoll at Lexington: White Knoll has lost three straight since 4-1 start.
Pick: Lexington
Last Week: 23-3
Season: 156-46
