Week 10 Midlands high school football picks

Thursday’s games

Camden at Columbia: Camden offense averaging 426 yards per game.

Pick: Camden

Gray Collegiate at C.A. Johnson: GCA has shot at region title with wins in final two games.

Pick: Gray Collegiate

Friday’s games

Calhoun County at Batesburg-Leesville: B-L is 8-0 all-time against Calhoun County.

Pick: Batesburg-Leesville

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen: Ben Lippen has bounced back after two-game losing streak in middle of season.

Pick: Ben Lippen

Chapin at Airport: Teams combined for 102 points in last matchup in 2007. Expect more of same.

Pick: Chapin

Dreher at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium): ACF has won nine straight against region rival.

Pick: A.C. Flora

Eau Claire at Keenan (Bolden Stadium): Eau Claire wraps up playoff spot with victory but Keenan has won last 10 against Shamrocks.

Pick: Keenan

Fairfield Central at Indian Land: Griffins won’t show letdown after last week’s win over Chester.

Pick: Fairfield Central


 

Gilbert at Pelion: Indians won’t be looking ahead to next week’s big matchup with Brookland-Cayce.

Pick: Gilbert

Hammond at Heathwood Hall: Hammond has No. 1 scoring offense and defense in SCISA 3A.

Pick: Hammond

Irmo at Dutch Fork: Dutch Fork has won six of last seven in series by 20 points or more.

Pick: Dutch Fork

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson: LR snapped 11-game losing streak to O-W with last year’s win.

Pick: Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Newberry at Mid-Carolina: Newberry wraps up Region 3-3A title with win over winless M-C.

Pick: Newberry

North Central at Central: North Central has scored 12 points or less in seven straight losses to Central.

Pick: Central

Ridge View at Lancaster: Victory gives Ridge View first eight-win season since 2007.

Pick: Ridge View

Spring Valley at Blythewood: Blythewood 7-1 all-time against SV, can wrap up No. 2 spot in Region 5-5A with win.

Pick: Blythewood

Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce: B-C win sets up winner-take all region title game next week against Gilbert.

Pick: Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Edisto: Swansea clinches fourth-spot in region with victory.

Pick: Swansea

Westwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium): Both teams looking for first region win.

Pick: Richland Northeast

White Knoll at Lexington: White Knoll has lost three straight since 4-1 start.

Pick: Lexington

Last Week: 23-3

Season: 156-46

