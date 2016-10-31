Prep Notebook: High school baseball all-star games headed to Midlands

The South Carolina Baseball Coaches All-Star games are headed to the Midlands this year.
The games will be held at Lexington High on May 24-25.
“It will be a tremendous opportunity for the Lexington community and surrounding areas to watch the best baseball players in our state compete against one another,” Lexington baseball coach Brian Hucks said.
Hucks hopes the games stay in the Midlands, and likes that the games will be held closer to the end of the season. In the past, there were conflicts with players going on trips, leaving for college or getting ready for the MLB Draft in June.
There will be no SC-NC Select Game. It will be replaced with a select game involving South Carolina players divided in four teams – Class 5A, 2A and Class A North and South and 3A and 4A North and South.
Bojangles’ Bash matchups set
Matchups for next month’s Bojangles’ Bash were announced Monday.
The event will be held at Ridge View High School on Dec. 8-10. General admission tickets are $10 each day or a three-day pass for $25. Bojangles’ VIP courtside seats are $20 on Dec. 8-9 and $25 on Dec. 10.
The schedule is as follows:
Dec. 8: Lexington vs. Westwood, 5 p.m.; Keenan vs. Dutch Fork, 6:15 p.m.; Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Gray Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Ridge View, 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 9: York Prep vs. 22 Feet Academy, 5 p.m.; Spring Valley vs. Abraham Lincoln (NY), 6:15 p.m.; Dorman vs. Trinity Christian (NC), 7:30 p.m.; Ridge View vs. Huntington Prep (WV), 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 10: Ben Lippen vs. Olympic (NC), noon; Cardinal Newman vs. Byrnes, 1:30 p.m.; 22 Feet Academy vs. Dutch Fork, 3 p.m.; Trinity Christian (NC) vs. West Florence, 4:30 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Dorman, 6 p.m.; Huntington Prep (WV) vs. A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.; Miller Grove (Ga.) vs. Ridge View, 9 p.m.
Chick-fil-A tickets go on sale Tuesday
Reserved tickets for the Chick-fil-A basketball tournament at Richland Northeast will go on sale Tuesday.
Tickets can be bought on the tournament’s website, www.chick-fil-aclassic.com. The tournament will be Dec. 19-22.
Hammond’s Huntley selected
Hammond freshman defensive lineman Alex Huntley has been selected to play for the 16-under Team USA national team.
Team USA will face Team Ontario from Canada on Jan. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Huntley and South Pointe’s Rontarious Aldridge are the only players from South Carolina on the squad. Huntley entered last week with 15 tackles, three sacks and two pass breakups.
Four Blythewood players picked
Four Blythewood players were selected to play in the O-D All-American Bowl in December at Kennesaw State in Atlanta.
The Blythewood players picked were defensive lineman Nathaniel Brunson, linebacker Micah Brown, cornerback Cole Brown and defensive lineman Tevin Thom.
