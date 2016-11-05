Fairfield Central wins wild one; Ben Lippen-Hammond rematch coming up

Fairfield Central coach Demetrius Davis summed up Friday’s game against Camden in one word – wild.
That is definitely one way to describe the Griffins’ 70-55 win over the Bulldogs at Zemp Stadium. It was the highest scoring game in the Midlands this season. The 70 points scored by the Griffins were the most since they scored 72 against Eau Claire on Sept. 9, 2014. It’s the most points Camden has allowed in a game since giving up 84 against A.C. Flora in 2012.
Fairfield Central rushed for a school-record 798 yards with Tony Ruff and Rod Edmonds turning in career nights. Ruff rushed for more than 400 yards in the win, while Edmonds added close to 300 yards.
Fairfield scored 35 points in each of the halves.
Perfect 10
Dutch Fork completed its first unbeaten regular season in school history with a 38-21 win over Lexington.
It was the sixth unbeaten regular season for Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, whose other ones came at Charlotte Independence.
The Silver Foxes are one of two unbeatens in the Midlands with W.W. King the other. Dutch Fork scored at least 30 points in each of its victories this season.
Sizing up the postseason
With one week left in regular season, we have a good handle on the playoff picture. Here is who is going to the playoffs with the matchups that have already been determined. The rest will be figured out after this week’s games.
▪ Class 5A
Who’s in: Dutch Fork, Spring Valley, Blythewood, White Knoll and Lexington
Still waiting: Irmo can earn at-large spot, which will be decided Nov 12. The region committee will decide the final spot in 5A between Yellow Jackets, fifth place team from 6-5A and seventh-place team from 7-5A.
Playoff matchups we know: Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork; West Ashley at Spring Valley; White Knoll at Wando; Lexington at Sumter
▪ Class 4A
Who’s in: Ridge View, Airport, Chapin, A.C. Flora, Lugoff-Elgin and Dreher
Playoff matchups we know: Ridge View at Wren; Eastside at Airport; Wilson at Chapin.
▪ Class 3A
Who’s in: Newberry, Fairfield Central, Camden, Brookland-Cayce, Gilbert and Swansea
Playoff matchups we know: Indian Land at Newberry; Woodruff at Fairfield Central; Camden at Chapman; May River at Gilbert
▪ Class 2A
Who’s in: Gray Collegiate, Keenan and Batesburg-Leesville
Playoff matchups we know: Gray Collegiate at Christ Church; Keenan at Blacksburg
Ben Lippen-Hammond Part II
When Ben Lippen ended Hammond’s 27-game winning streak on Sept. 9, you had a feeling it wouldn’t be the last time the two teams met.
Turns out it isn’t, and the two teams will meet at Edens Stadium in the SCISA 3A semifinals. The winner advances to the 3A state championship the following week.
Ben Lippen defeated Wilson Hall 30-12 in the first round Friday and has won four straight since losing two in a row in the middle of the season.
Since losing to Ben Lippen, Hammond has won six straight and scored 44 points or more in each of those games with an average margin of victory of 40.4 points.
Owens back
Chapin got a boost Friday with the return of receiver Cole Owens.
Owens, a senior, has missed most of the season with an injury after transferring from Ben Lippen. He caught five passes for 55 yards in the win over A.C. Flora.
Top performers
A look at some of the top efforts turned in on Friday:
▪ Fairfield Central offense – Griffins put up over 800 yards in win over Camden.
▪ Devin Beckley and Jo Jo Watson, Camden – Beckley threw for 329 yards and six TDs and also rushed for a TD. Watson caught 13 passes for 243 yards and six TDs
▪ Brett Burnett, Airport – Senior quarterback threw for 272 yards and four TDs in come-from-behind win over North Augusta.
▪ Maurice Jones, White Knoll – Rushed for 210 yards and three TDs in win over River Bluff.
▪ Anthony Salters, Dreher – Senior picked off four passes, one short of state record, and returned one for a touchdown. He also had a kickoff return for a score.
▪ Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – Blythewood transfer scored four TDs, including returning a field goal for a score, in win over Wilson Hall.
Comments