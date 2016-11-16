Lou Bezjak

November 16, 2016 5:26 PM

Midlands high school football playoff picks

Lou Bezjak

Lou Bezjak is the high school sports coordinator for The State newspaper and The State.com

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

FRIDAY

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

Top-ranked Dutch Fork shouldn’t struggle in playoff opener.

Pick: Dutch Fork

Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet

Batesburg-Leesville has lost two in a row, but is playoff tested.

Pick: Batesburg-Leesville

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

B-C victory gives it first 10-win season since 1966.

Pick: Brookland-Cayce

Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin

Demons making first playoff appearance since 2010.

Pick: Beaufort

Blythewood at South Florence

Bengals will be well-rested after two weeks off.

Pick: Blythewood

Camden at Chapman

Two of Chapman’s three losses by combined three points.

Pick: Chapman

Dreher at North Myrtle Beach

Loss of Jay Washington might be tough for Dreher to overcome.

Pick: North Myrtle Beach

Eastside at Airport

Airport’s big-play ability on offense and special teams might be the difference.

Pick: Airport

Gray Collegiate at Christ Church

GCA hopes for road win in first playoff game in school history.

Pick: Christ Church

Indian Land at Newberry

Newberry has won seven consecutive playoff home games.

Pick: Newberry

Irmo at Fort Dorchester

Good news is Irmo in playoffs. Bad news is their opponent in Fort Dorchester.

Pick: Fort Dorchester

Keenan at Blacksburg

Blacksburg’s past six games decided by eight points or less.

Pick: Blacksburg

Lexington at Sumter

Wildcats’ run to second consecutive state championship begins with a tough test.

Pick: Sumter

May River at Gilbert

Gilbert spoils Rodney Summers’ return to Midlands.

Pick: Gilbert

Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora

Myrtle Beach didn’t expect to be on road for playoff opener.

Pick: Myrtle Beach

Ridge View at Wren

Blazers are getting healthy but need to cut down penalties for deep postseason run.

Pick: Ridge View

Swansea at Bluffton

Bluffton has scored more than 70 points in three games this year.

Pick: Bluffton

West Ashley at Spring Valley

Spring Valley looking for first playoff win since 2013.

Pick: Spring Valley

White Knoll at Wando

No OrTre Smith but Wando still is tough to beat.

Pick: Wando

Wilson at Chapin

Fans will get glimpse of 2018 top prospect and Wilson defensive end Xavier Thomas, but Chapin is better team.

Pick: Chapin

Woodruff at Fairfield Central

Second year in a row teams meeting in playoffs.

Pick: Fairfield Central

W.W. King vs. Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson has won 25 games in a row going into SCISA 8-man title game.

Pick: Andrew Jackson

SATURDAY

Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud

Thompson, opportunistic defense help Ben Lippen bring home SCISA 3A crown.

Pick: Ben Lippen

Last Week: 2-2

Season: 188-58

Lou Bezjak

