Midlands high school football playoff picks

FRIDAY
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Top-ranked Dutch Fork shouldn’t struggle in playoff opener.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet
Batesburg-Leesville has lost two in a row, but is playoff tested.
Pick: Batesburg-Leesville
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
B-C victory gives it first 10-win season since 1966.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
Beaufort at Lugoff-Elgin
Demons making first playoff appearance since 2010.
Pick: Beaufort
Blythewood at South Florence
Bengals will be well-rested after two weeks off.
Pick: Blythewood
Camden at Chapman
Two of Chapman’s three losses by combined three points.
Pick: Chapman
Dreher at North Myrtle Beach
Loss of Jay Washington might be tough for Dreher to overcome.
Pick: North Myrtle Beach
Eastside at Airport
Airport’s big-play ability on offense and special teams might be the difference.
Pick: Airport
Gray Collegiate at Christ Church
GCA hopes for road win in first playoff game in school history.
Pick: Christ Church
Indian Land at Newberry
Newberry has won seven consecutive playoff home games.
Pick: Newberry
Irmo at Fort Dorchester
Good news is Irmo in playoffs. Bad news is their opponent in Fort Dorchester.
Pick: Fort Dorchester
Keenan at Blacksburg
Blacksburg’s past six games decided by eight points or less.
Pick: Blacksburg
Lexington at Sumter
Wildcats’ run to second consecutive state championship begins with a tough test.
Pick: Sumter
May River at Gilbert
Gilbert spoils Rodney Summers’ return to Midlands.
Pick: Gilbert
Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Myrtle Beach didn’t expect to be on road for playoff opener.
Pick: Myrtle Beach
Ridge View at Wren
Blazers are getting healthy but need to cut down penalties for deep postseason run.
Pick: Ridge View
Swansea at Bluffton
Bluffton has scored more than 70 points in three games this year.
Pick: Bluffton
West Ashley at Spring Valley
Spring Valley looking for first playoff win since 2013.
Pick: Spring Valley
White Knoll at Wando
No OrTre Smith but Wando still is tough to beat.
Pick: Wando
Wilson at Chapin
Fans will get glimpse of 2018 top prospect and Wilson defensive end Xavier Thomas, but Chapin is better team.
Pick: Chapin
Woodruff at Fairfield Central
Second year in a row teams meeting in playoffs.
Pick: Fairfield Central
W.W. King vs. Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson has won 25 games in a row going into SCISA 8-man title game.
Pick: Andrew Jackson
SATURDAY
Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud
Thompson, opportunistic defense help Ben Lippen bring home SCISA 3A crown.
Pick: Ben Lippen
Last Week: 2-2
Season: 188-58
Comments