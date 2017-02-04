Sizing up the basketball playoff picture heading into final week of season

With the high school basketball season headed into the final week of the regular season, there are still plenty of region races and playoff positioning yet to be decided.
Here is a look at some of the key races headed into this week:
Boys
Region 5-5A: Irmo and Blythewood are tied for the region lead at 8-2, with Dutch Fork a game back. Lexington is in fourth, while Spring Valley is in fifth. The top five teams are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, with sixth-place River Bluff competing for the at-large spot.
Irmo and Blythewood split this season. If they finish in a tie, it will go to the region points system. The Yellow Jackets are at River Bluff on Tuesday and home against Dutch Fork on Friday. Blythewood hosts White Knoll, and then visits Spring Valley.
Dutch Fork has a shot at the region title, but must beat Spring Valley and Irmo, and hope Blythewood loses one of its two games.
Region 3-4A: Ridge View has clinched the region title with two games left.
Westwood can wrap up second place with a win Tuesday at home against South Pointe. Richland Northeast is in fifth place, and trails York and South Pointe by a game for the final spot. RNE finishes up against Lancaster and York.
Region 5-4A: A.C. Flora (6-1) clinches the region title with a win Tuesday against Dreher, or with a Lower Richland (6-1) loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Both are guaranteed no worse than a top-two finish in the region.
Dreher (3-4) has clinched third, while Chapin (1-7) can get the fourth spot if O-W (1-6) loses Tuesday by virtue of a tiebreaker.
Region 3-3A: Newberry (3-5) has clinched a playoff spot and can finish as high as third with wins this week.
Region 4-3A: Camden (4-3) is in second in region while Indian Land and Fairfield Central are battling it out for the final two spots.
Region 5-3A: Brookland-Cayce (8-0) clinches the region with wins over Swansea and Strom Thurmond this week. If B-C loses to ST on Thursday and they finished tied, then a one-game playoff will be held at a neutral site Saturday.
Region 3-2A: Gray Collegiate (8-0) has clinched the region title and Keenan (6-2) has the second spot. Fox Creek (4-4), Eau Claire (3-5) and Saluda (3-5) are battling for the final two playoff spots.
Region 5-2A: Batesburg-Leesville (4-4) has clinched a playoff spot and can finish third with two wins next week.
GIRLS
Region 5-5A: Spring Valley and Irmo are tied for first place at 9-1 with two games left.
If they finished tied, they will go to the region tiebreaker.
Dutch Fork (7-3) can wrap up third with a win in one of its final two games. Lexington (6-5) is fourth, and Blythewood (3-7) will finish fifth with a win in one of its final two games.
Region 3-4A: Ridge View (8-0) clinches the region title with a win in one of its final two games.
Westwood (6-2) leads RNE by one game and can finish second with two victories next week. The Cavaliers will clinch no worse than third in region.
Region 5-4A: Lower Richland (6-1) clinches the region with a win over O-W on Tuesday or if it loses to O-W by less than 13 points. The region tiebreaker is the point differential between the teams if they split during the regular season. LR defeated O-W 46-33 earlier this season.
The winner of Tuesday’s game between Dreher (3-4) and A.C. Flora (3-4) finishes third, and loser gets the fourth spot.
Region 3-3A: Newberry (9-0) has clinched the region championship.
Mid-Carolina (6-3) is tied for second with Woodruff with a game left, and Woodruff holds the tiebreaker.
Region 5-3A: Swansea (8-0) has clinched the region title. Brookland-Cayce (6-2) and Strom Thurmond are tied for second. Thursday’s B-C and ST game could decide second place.
Gilbert has locked up the fourth spot.
Region 3-2A: Keenan (8-0) has clinched the region championship.
Gray Collegiate and Saluda are tied for second with two games left.
Region 5-2A: Batesburg-Leesville (9-0) has clinched the region championship.
SCISA
The SCISA playoffs begin Feb. 19 and brackets for the postseason will be released next week.
