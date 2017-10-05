Week 7 high school football picks and previews of top games

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners.
Brookland-Cayce (4-2) at Gilbert (6-0)
Players to watch – BC: Reed Charpia, RB Rasheed Taylor. G: WR Manny Bright, QB Josh Strickland
Notes: Both ranked in Top 10 of Class 3A poll with Gilbert No. 4 and B-C No. 6. … Brookland-Cayce leads series, 4-3, including 35-18 last year. … Gilbert is 6-0 for the second straight season. … The Indians average 511 yards of offense per game. … B-C has outscored its opponents, 43-2, in the third quarter.
Pick: Gilbert
Broome (5-1) at Newberry (6-0)
Players to watch – B: Jarius Jeter, Ja’Qun Wilkins N: RB Amir Abrams, QB Tyriq Goodman
Notes: Newberry has won five of last seven in series but lost, 31-21 last year. … Newberry running back Amir Abrams needs 65 rushing yards for 5,000 in his career. … Broome’s only loss came to Class 5A Byrnes.
Pick: Newberry
Lexington (5-2) at Dutch Fork (4-1)
Players to watch – L: RB Jordan Hiller, WR/DB Mitchell McGee; DF: RB Bryce Thompson, QB Graeson Underwood
Notes: Lexington leads all-time series, 8-7, but Dutch Fork has won four of last five including 38-21 last year. … DF’s Bryce Thompson has nine touchdowns in his last five quarters. … Dutch Fork has won 12 straight region games. … Dutch Fork is averaging 50 points a game and has scored 164 points in its last three contests. … Lexington has a plus-5 in turnover margin.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Lower Richland (2-4) at Dreher (3-3)
Players to watch – LR: QB Tevaughn Huggins, DE Antonio Anderson; D: RB Jay Washington, DB Jay Dingle
Notes: Dreher has won four straight in series. Before that, LR won six in a row from 2007-12. … Lower Richland will be without leading receiver Deamondre Goodwin for the rest of the year. Goodwin tore his ACL last week against North Augusta. … Dreher’s Jay Washington needs 123 rushing yards for third straight 1,000-yard season.
Pick: Lower Richland
Ridge View (4-2) at York (5-1)
Players to watch – RV: WR Bernard Porter, DL Damion Daley; Y: WR Ladarius Allison, QB Tanner McKinney
Notes: York won 28-21 last year in the only meeting between the two schools. … Ridge View will be without linebacker Trashad Jett, who had season-ending knee surgery this week. … RV receivers Bernard Porter and Walyn Napper have combined for 984 yards receiving. … York has won five straight since season-opening loss to Rock Hill.
Pick: Ridge View
Spring Valley (6-0) at Irmo (5-2)
Players to watch – SV: LB Channing Tindall, QB Quincy Hill; I: QB John Ragin, DE Trajan Jeffcoat
Notes: Spring Valley has won four of last five in series but last two games total margin of victory has been eight points. … Irmo snapped a two-game losing last week with a win over White Knoll. … Irmo’s Raekwon Heath has seven receiving touchdowns. … Spring Valley is outgaining its opponents, 452-243, per game.
Pick: Spring Valley
Football picks
(Picks in bold face caps)
A.C. Flora at CHAPIN
Airport at NORTH AUGUSTA
BARNWELL at Batesburg-Leesville
BEN LIPPEN at Orangeburg Prep
C.A. Johnson at KEENAN
Camden at FAIRFIELD CENTRAL
CARDINAL NEWMAN at Heathwood Hall
CHERAW at North Central
CLINTON at Mid-Carolina
Columbia at CHESTER
Eau Claire at FOX CREEK
Crestwood at LUGOFF-ELGIN
PELION at Edisto
Porter-Gaud at HAMMOND
RICHLAND NORTHEAST at Lancaster
Gray Collegiate at SALUDA
SOUTH POINTE at Westwood
Swansea at STROM THURMOND
White Knoll at RIVER BLUFF
Last Week: 23-2
Season: 121-35
