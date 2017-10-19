High school football Week 9 picks and previews of top games

Thursday
Newberry (8-0) at Chapman (8-0)
Players to watch – N: RB Amir Abrams, QB Tyriq Goodman; C: QB Colton Bailey, RB DJ Twitty
Notes: Winner of game wins Region 3-3A championship and homefield advantage in upper state playoffs. … Newberry is off to its best start since 2001. … Through eight games, Newberry has scored 303 points. This is the most points a Newberry team has scored in its first eight games of a season in team history. … Newberry’s Amir Abrams and Chapman’s Colton Bailey are both Mr. Football finalists. Abrams and Chapman’s DJ Twitty each have rushed for more than 5,000 yards in their careers.
Pick: Newberry
Friday
Chapin (5-3) at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (3-5)
Players to watch – C: OL Hank Manos, WR Xzavion Gordon; O-W: RB Theo Johnson, Nicholas Lawson
Notes: Chapin is tied with Dreher for first place in Region 5-4A but O-W and Lower Richland just a ½ game behind … Chapin beat O-W, 27-221, last season. … Final region game of season for Chapin, which closes regular season next week against Airport. … Chapin has given up 35 or more points in two of it three losses.
Pick: Chapin
Fairfield Central (5-3) at Chester (8-1)
Players to watch – FC: LB Dorian Glenn, LB/S Theron Byrd C: QB John Erby, WR/DB Quay Hardin
Notes: Winner of game wins Region 4-3A championship. … Fairfield won last year’s matchup, 28-21. … FC defense has 23 sacks this season. … Chester QB John Erby has 31 total touchdowns this season.
Pick: Fairfield Central
Spring Valley (8-0) at Dutch Fork (6-1)
Players to watch – SV: LB Channing Tindall, QB Quincy Hill DF: RB/DB Bryce Thompson, LB Alex Smith
Notes: Winner of game wins Region 5-5A championship and homefield advantage in lower state playoffs. … Spring Valley hasn’t beat Dutch Fork since 2006. … Both teams are averaging more than 40 points a game and more than 400 yards of offense. …
Pick: Dutch Fork
Swansea (3-5) at Brookland-Cayce (5-3)
Players to watch – S: QB Kendall Coats, WR Mikey Jones; B-C: RB Rasheed Taylor, WR/DB Dominick Perry
Notes: If Swansea wins game, it clinches second place in Region 5-3A. B-C needs a win over Swansea and win next week against Strom Thurmond or a win over Swansea and ST loss to Pelion on Friday to clinch second. … B-C’s Rasheed Taylor needs 71 yards rushing for 1,000 on the season. … A win gives Swansea its most wins since winning seven in 2014.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
Westwood (4-4) at Ridge View (5-3) (At Spirit Communications Park)
Players to watch – W: LB Brice Harkness, WR Montre Miller; RV: DL Damion Daley, WR Bernard Porter
Notes: Westwood leads series 3-2 but Ridge View won last season, 27-14. … Westwood, Ridge View and Lancaster are in three-way tie for third place in Region 3-4A with two games left. Westwood plays Richland Northeast next week and RV faces Lancaster. … Second straight year RV has played a game at Spirit Communications Park
Pick: Ridge View
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE at Silver Bluff
Camden at INDIAN LAND
CHESTERFIELD at North Central
COLUMBIA at McCormick
DREHER at Aiken
GILBERT at Edisto
GRAY COLLEGIATE at Eau Claire
HAMMOND at Pinewood Prep
IRMO at River Bluff
Keenan at FOX CREEK
LOWER RICHLAND at A.C. Flora
LUGOFF-ELGIN at Darlington
ORANGEBURG PREP at Heathwood Hall
SOUTH AIKEN at Airport
SOUTH POINTE at Richland Northeast
STROM THURMOND at Pelion
WHITE KNOLL at Blythewood
Wilson Hall at BEN LIPPEN
WOODRUFF at Mid-Carolina
Last Week: 20-4
Season: 161-44
