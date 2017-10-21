Breaking down playoff scenarios for Midlands football teams

With high school football’s regular season wrapping up this week, there are plenty of teams jockeying for postseason position.
Here is a look at playoff scenarios for Midlands teams, with region records in parentheses:
Region 5-5A: Dutch Fork (5-0) has clinched the region title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Spring Valley (4-1) is second and will host a first-round game. If Lexington (3-2) defeats White Knoll (2-3), it finishes third and gets a home playoff game. If WK wins and Irmo (2-3) loses to Dutch Fork, the Timberwolves are third. There would be a three-way tie for third if WK wins and Irmo beats Dutch Fork.
There is a chance for another three-way tie if WK and Irmo lose and Blythewood (1-4) upsets Spring Valley.
Three-way tiebreakers are broken by the region’s points system.
Region 3-4A: Ridge View (2-2) finishes third with a win against Lancaster (1-3). If RV loses and Westwood (1-3) beats Richland Northeast (0-4), there will be a three-way tie for third place.
The tiebreaker would be the defensive points allowed between the three teams.
Region 4-4A: Airport (2-2) has wrapped up third place in the region.
Region 5-4A: Chapin (3-1) leads the region and can be either the No. 1 or 2 seed. Lower Richland (2-1) and Dreher (2-1) are a half-game back. If LR and Dreher win this week, LR is No. 1, Chapin No. 2 and Dreher third. Dreher would be the No. 2 seed with a win against A.C. Flora and a LR loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Lower Richland hasn’t won a region title since 1991. Dreher has never shared or won a region title in football.
Region 6-4A: Lugoff-Elgin (3-1) has clinched second and a home playoff game.
Region 3-3A: Newberry (3-1) is in second and would finish there with a win next week and a Chapman (4-0) victory against Broome (3-1). If Broome wins, there is a three-way tie for first.
Region 4-3A: Fairfield Central (3-0) has clinched the region title. Camden (1-2) finishes third with a win against Columbia. If Columbia (0-3) wins and FC beats Indian Land, there would be three-way tie for final two spots.
Region 5-3A: Gilbert (4-0) has clinched region title and home-field advantage throughout the lower state playoffs. Brookland-Cayce (3-1) gets second place with a win against Strom Thurmond (2-2). If ST wins and Swansea (2-2) defeats Pelion (1-3), there is a three-way tie.
The tiebreaker would be the defensive points allowed between the three teams.
Region 3-2A: Gray Collegiate (3-1) clinches second and a home playoff game with win against C.A. Johnson (0-4). Winner of the game between Keenan (1-3) and Eau Claire (1-3) gets the fourth playoff spot from the region.
Region 5-2A: Batesburg-Leesville (2-2) finishes third in the region with win against Calhoun County.
Notes
Mid-Carolina got its first win of the year Friday, beating Woodruff, 38-9, and snapped its 20-game losing streak in the process.
It was the Rebels’ first victory since defeating Eau Claire, 48-7, on Oct. 23, 2015. M-C’s win left A.C. Flora as the only winless team left in the Midlands.
Hammond and Gilbert are the unbeaten teams left in the area.
Blythewood has been shut out in three consecutive games and hasn’t scored since the second quarter against River Bluff on Sept. 22.
Rosters for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South game will be chosen on Monday.
‘What a show’
Newberry’s Amir Abrams and Chapman’s DJ Twitty didn’t disappoint on Thursday night in the matchup between two of the top teams in Class 3A.
The two running backs, who each have gone more than 5,000 yards rushing in their career and weren’t picked for the Shrine Bowl, combined for 548 yards and seven scores. Abrams had 306 yards rushing and Twitty 262.
The two players hugged and posed for pictures with each other after the game. Chapman coach Mark Hodge heaped praise on the two backs.
“I don’t know who the running back coach for the Shrine Bowl was, but they sure missed out on these two,” Hodge said. “It is unbelievable the backs on the field tonight. If someone needs to see it, I will send them the film. Man, what a show.”
Top performers
Amir Abrams, Newberry – Rushed for 306 yards in loss against No. 1 Chapman.
Manny Bright, Gilbert – Became school’s single-season receiving leader in touchdowns and catches after hauling in seven passes for 189 yards and three TDs.
Kyle Wright and Trad Beatty – Wright had eight carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Beatty was 14-of-17 for 312 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Corbett Glick and Lucas Prickett, Hammond – Glick threw for 320 and two TDs, one going to Prickett, who finished with 11 catches for 239.
Julian Jackson, Gray Collegiate – Rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns and also caught a 65-yard TD pass.
Games to Watch
Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond – B-C gets a home playoff game with a victory.
Dutch Fork at Irmo – Rivalry game. Irmo is looking to improve in the playoff seeding.
Eau Claire at Keenan – The winner is in playoffs and the loser is out.
Lexington at White Knoll – Rivalry game. Home playoff game is at stake for the winner.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland – The Diamond Hornets clinch the No. 1 seed in Region 5-4A with a victory.
Comments