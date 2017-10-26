High school football Week 10 picks and previews of top games

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners for the final week of the regular season.
Brookland-Cayce (6-3) at Strom Thurmond (5-4)
Players to Watch – BC: WR/DB Dominique Perry, RB Rasheed Taylor; ST: DL Tre Moore; LB Tyrek Williams
Notes: Brookland-Cayce won last year’s matchup, 28-6, to snap ST’s six-game winning streak. … If B-C wins, it clinches second in Region 5-3A and a home playoff game. … B-C’s Dominique Perry leads team in receiving yards and is tied for lead in interceptions.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
Dutch Fork (7-1) at Irmo (6-3)
Players to Watch – DF: RB/DB Bryce Thompson, LB Alex Smith; I: QB John Ragin, DE Trajan Jeffcoat
Notes: Dutch Fork has won eight of last nine in series, with Irmo’s last win coming in 2013. …. Dutch Fork has clinched Region 5-5A championship and homefield in lower state playoffs. … If Irmo wins and White Knoll beats Lexington, there’s a chance Irmo could get No. 3 seed but likely will be fourth seed and on the road for the first round. … Dutch Fork WR Jalin Hyatt has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games after having just 152 yards in his previous six.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Lexington (6-3) at White Knoll (5-4)
Players to Watch – L: WR/DB Mitchell McGee, LB Logan Cripe; WK: WR Clayton Lindsay, LB Timothy Jamison
Notes: White Knoll won both meetings last season, the second coming in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Both games were decided by three points. … Before WK’s two wins last year, Lexington won five straight. … If Lexington wins, it clinches third and a first round playoff game. If WK wins and Irmo loses, it will go to region points system.
Pick: Lexington
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (3-6) at Lower Richland (4-5)
Players to Watch – O-W: RB Theo Johnson; LR: QB Tevaughn Higgins, LB Malich Jacobs
Notes: O-W leads series 13-3, including 49-28 win last year. … A Lower Richland win would give it a share of Region 6-4A championship for first time since 1991 and No. 1 seed from region in playoffs. … Diamond Hornets looking for first five-win season since 2012. … LR’s Tevaughn Higgins needs 62 rushing yards and 191 passing to go over 1,000-yard mark in each category.
Pick: Lower Richland
A.C. Flora (0-9) at Dreher (6-3)
Players to Watch – ACF: QB Josh Heatley, WR RJ Mobley; D: RB/LB Jay Washington, LB Justin Dingle
Notes: Dreher has lost 10 straight in the series with last win, 16-13, coming in 2006. ... A Dreher victory would give it share of Region 6-4A title for first time in school history. …. A.C. Flora trying to avoid first winless season since 1999.
Pick: Dreher
Blythewood (3-6) at Spring Valley (8-1)
Players to Watch – B: DE/LB Patrick Godbolt, Jhevon Daughtry; SV: LB Channing Tindall, RB Jaylon Morris
Notes: Blythewood leads all-time series, 7-2, but Vikings won 40-33 last year. … Spring Valley is locked into the No. 2 seed in Region 5-5A and will host first-round playoff game next week. … Blythewood can make the playoffs with a win and WK and Irmo losses. … . SV quarterback Quincy Hill needs 25 passing yards for 1,000 on the season. … Blythewood hasn’t scored in its last 14 quarters.
Pick: Spring Valley
Football picks
(Picks in bold face caps)
Airport at CHAPIN
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE at Calhoun County
BEN LIPPEN at Cardinal Newman
C.A. Johnson at GRAY COLLEGIATE (Benedict College)
CENTRAL at North Central
Columbia at CAMDEN
Edisto at SWANSEA
Fox Creek at SALUDA
Heathwood Hall at HAMMOND
Indian Land at FAIRFIELD CENTRAL
KEENAN at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Lancaster at RIDGE VIEW
Mid-Carolina at NEWBERRY
Pelion at GILBERT
Richland Northeast at WESTWOOD
Last Week: 22-3
Season: 183-47
