High school football playoff picks and previews of top games

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners for the first week of the playoffs.
West Ashley (5-4) at Spring Valley (9-1)
Players to Watch – RB Jordan Pettigrew, LB Kamden Middleton; SV: LB Channing Tindall, RB Anthony Wilson
Notes: Second straight year two teams meeting in playoffs. Vikings won, 55-18 last year. … Spring Valley giving up 14.9 points a game. … K’onte Brown leads the Vikings with eight sacks. … Vikings have four players with more than 500 yards rushing led by Quincy Hill’s 735.
Pick: Spring Valley
Carolina Forest (5-5) at Lexington (7-3)
Players to Watch – CF: QB Matt Beale, OL Tommy Schubert; L: LB Logan Cripe, RB Jordan Hiller
Notes: Third meeting between two teams. Lexington leads 2-0. … Lexington defense ended season with two straight shut outs and have three for the season. … Wildcats’ running back Jordan Hiller needs 78 yards for 1,000 yards rushing this season. … Carolina Forest has made the playoffs three straight years for first time in school history.
Pick: Lexington
Irmo (6-4) at Summerville (7-2)
Players to Watch – I: RB Kendell Flowers, DE Trajan Jeffcoat; S: OL Jackson Hutto, QB Johnathan Bennett
Notes: Ninth meeting between two teams and first since 2009. Series tied 4-4. … Teams met in three straight Class 4A state championships from 1978-80. … Irmo’s six wins are its most since 2013. … Yellow Jackets haven’t won a playoff game since 2012. … Irmo’s defense has 13 interceptions.
Pick: Summerville
Dreher (7-3) at Lugoff-Elgin (6-4)
Radio/Internet: 1590 AM or www.kool1027.com
Players to Watch – D: RB Jay Washington, RB Da Da Washington; L-E: OL Wyatt Campbell, LB Tyrik Richardson
Notes: First meeting between teams since 2007. … L-E leads all-time series, 6-3. .. Dreher looking for first playoff win since 1994. L-E’s last postseason victory came in 2009. … Blue Devils won share of Region 6-4A title, for the first time in school history. … Dreher RB Jay Washington has nine straight 100-yard rushing games.
Pick: Lugoff-Elgin
Cheraw (7-3) at Gray Collegiate (7-3)
Players to Watch – C: RB Quan Pittman, WR Jalen Coit; GC: QB Hunter Helms, RB Julian Jackson
Notes: First meeting between two teams. … Game played at Bolden Stadium and is Gray’s first home playoff game in school history. … Cheraw is averaging 38.3 points a game. … Braves lost final two games of regular season. … GCA quarterback Hunter Helms has thrown for 2,032 yards and 15 TDs
Pick: Cheraw
Ridge View (7-3) at South Aiken (8-2)
Players to Watch – RV: WR Bernard Porter, DE Damion Daley
Notes: Teams met in third round of last year’s playoffs with South Aiken winning, 50-7. … South Aiken is averaging 40.3 points a game. … Ridge View Bernard Porter has 51 catches for 1,021 yards. … Blazers finished season on three-game winning streak after dropping first two region games.
Pick: South Aiken
Football picks
(Picks in bold face caps)
Stratford at DUTCH FORK
White Knoll at SUMTER
Airport at YORK
Westwood at NORTH AUGUSTA
Darlington at LOWER RICHLAND
Crestwood at CHAPIN
Camden at PALMETTO
Southside at FAIRFIELD CENTRAL
Pendleton at NEWBERRY
Aynor at GILBERT
Loris at BROOKLAND-CAYCE
SWANSEA at Georgetown
Keenan at LEE CENTRAL
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE at Mullins
Last Week: 20-1
Season: 203-48
