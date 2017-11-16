Picks and previews for third week of high school football playoffs

7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco Pause

0:54 Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

0:55 Chapin traffic: 'Could be virtually gridlocked'

3:17 Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

1:56 Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista

1:11 USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

0:44 Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

2:39 How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense