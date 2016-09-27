Lower Richland’s Trapp picks up offer from Gamecocks

Lower Richland guard Clyde Trapp’s stock continues to rise.
The senior picked up an offer from South Carolina on Tuesday night. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin watched Trapp at practice on Monday.
“Being recognized by an in-state SEC school is every South Carolina kid’s dream,” Trapp said. “It’s a blessing. I work hard for everything, and it’ll never stop.”
Trapp has picked up close to 20 offers over the last several months. Some of his other offers include Missouri, VCU, Georgia, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Buffalo, Rice, South Carolina State, Winthrop and South Florida. He visited Rice last week.
Trapp said he doesn’t have a favorite yet and plans to trim down his favorite’s list in the near future.
The 6-foot-5 Trapp averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals a game last season for the Diamond Hornets.
