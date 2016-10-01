A.C. Flora’s Reese commits to play basketball at Buffalo

A.C. Flora guard James Reese has made his college choice.
Reese committed to play at Buffalo on Saturday after visiting the school over the weekend. The 6-foot-3 guard also had offers from Winthrop, James Madison, South Carolina State and North Carolina A&T.
“It’s the best fit for me and I can come in and make a initial impact on the program,” Reese said. “I also get along with the players and I feel like me and them can take the team far and continue to win. I'm blessed and still have work to do.”
Reese averaged 15 points and three steals last season in helping the Falcons to the Class 3A state championship. He had some of his biggest moments in the postseason.
Reese blocked a potential game-tying shot against Berea in the Upper State semifinals. In the Upper State championship, he hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in the 56-52 win over Seneca, and scored 17 points in the state championship game against Midland Valley.
Comments