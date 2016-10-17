Lower Richland star taking official visit to USC earlier than planned

Lower Richland’s Clyde Trapp has pushed up his visit to South Carolina.
Trapp will make his official visit to USC this weekend, a week early than previously planned. The senior guard already took an official visit to Rice and plans to visit Charlotte on Oct. 29 and Georgia Tech on Nov. 5. Trapp made an official visit to Clemson over the weekend but the Tigers haven’t offered.
“Just being recruited by South Carolina is every kid’s dream living in SC. It is a blessing. My parents, if I do choose to go to South Carolina, they can come see me play just about every home game,” Trapp said.
Trapp plans to sign in the early period Nov. 9-16.
The 6-foot-4 Trapp averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game last season for the Diamond Hornets.
“I love coach Frank Martin,” Trapp said. “He has kept it real with me. That is one of things I have liked. He likes how I play. He isn’t concerned about how I score the ball. He likes how I facilitate for my teammates and things like that. He thinks I would fit well in the program.”
