Lower Richland’s Clyde Trapp taking recruiting attention in stride

Clyde Trapp isn’t a big fan of being in the limelight, but he’s had to get used to it the past couple months.
After a strong summer playing for the South Carolina Tigers on the AAU circuit, with a highlight video circulating on YouTube, the profile of the Lower Richland senior guard has gone from under the radar to being one of the state’s top names for the Class of 2017.
It started with an offer from Kansas State in July, and now he has more than 20 offers. Over the past few weeks, several college coaches have made their way to the Diamond Mine to watch Trapp work out.
“It has been a blessing. I’m not really the cocky type and don’t want to brag about this, but I have been working hard for it,” Trapp said. “It has been crazy with phone calls, talking to coaches and coaches coming into the gym. It’s not pressure. I know what I can do and I know that my coaches and teammates believe in me.”
Trapp’s hard work has impressed first-year coach Caleb Gaither, who took over at Lower Richland in the spring. Gaither said Trapp has been working out two to three times a day, and his game has improved.
“His progression from the player he was when I got here until now has been phenomenal. He is always in the gym, working his tail off,” Gaither said. “He is just a great kid, too, outside of the court. He does well in the classroom. He is very humble and down to earth and taking this all in stride.”
Gaither said Trapp’s game is similar to Indiana Pacers forward Paul George because of his versatility. The 6-foot-4 Trapp can play point guard, shooting guard or small forward.
Trapp averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game last season, and will be one of the focal points for LR this season, along with Division-I prospect Ja’Cor Nelson.
“He can do a little bit of everything, so I don’t want him to be a scorer, rebounder or facilitator. I want him to do it all,” Gaither said. “He is very talented. He can shoot lights out and his vision is incredible. Small-town kid tucked under the radar, but he is right up there with the best of them.”
South Carolina and Clemson are in the mix for Trapp. The Gamecocks offered Trapp last month and he has attended a couple Gamecocks practices. He made his official visit to USC over the weekend.
If the Gamecocks land Trapp, it will fill a need on the roster with Sindarious Thornwell, Justin McKie and Duane Notice graduating next year.
“Just being recruited by South Carolina is every kid’s dream living in S.C. It is a blessing. My parents, if I do choose to go to South Carolina, they can come see me play just about every home game,” Trapp said. “I love coach Frank Martin. He has kept it real with me. That is one of things I have liked. He likes how I play. He isn’t concerned about how I score the ball. He likes how I facilitate for my teammates and things like that. He thinks I would fit well in the program.”
Trapp met with Clemson coach Brad Brownell two weeks ago and went on an unofficial visit last weekend. He also has official visits to Charlotte and Georgia Tech, and plans on signing in the early period, Nov. 9-16.
“Some of the things I’m looking for is how well do I fit with the program, player development and relationship with the coaches and guys I have been playing with,” Trapp said. “It’s been a fun process. It’s not pressure, but I’m closer to my dream coming true. This is what I have been working hard for.”
Getting to
know him
A few facts about South Carolina target Clyde Trapp:
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
High School: Lower Richland
Height/Weight: 6-4/195
Top 5 schools (alphabetically): Charlotte, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Rice, South Carolina
Favorite College Team: Arizona
Favorite NBA team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite Player: Kevin Durant
Favorite go-to music: J Cole’s “Friday Night Lights”
Favorite movie: Love and Basketball
Last movie you saw: The Mechanic
Favorite food: Hot wings
Favorite food to eat before game: Chick-fil-A
