Lower Richland’s Nelson commits to Campbell

3:10 Jalek Felton discusses move to Gray Collegiate, expectations for senior year Pause

0:16 Video of Blythewood athlete's thunderous slam dunk goes viral

2:39 Devontae Shuler talks recruiting, winning national title at Oak Hill

5:05 Former Eau Claire coach George Glymph reflects on coaching career

2:21 GIRLS COACH OF YEAR: Spring Valley's Anne Long adds another title to coaching legacy

5:25 BOYS PLAYERS OF YEAR: Seventh Woods, Chevez Goodwin leave their mark on Hammond program

2:00 GIRLS PLAYER OF YEAR: Dreher's Jhileiya Dunlap gets redemption

2:11 BOYS COACH OF YEAR: A.C. Flora's Joshua Staley relishing in first state title

2:55 Midlands players, coaches prepare for North-South All-Star game

1:05 Chevez Goodwin looks forward to college after MVP honors in Capital City boys All-Star Classic