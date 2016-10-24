Lower Richland’s Nelson commits to Campbell

Lower Richland guard Ja’Cor Nelson committed to blay basketball at Campbell University over the weekend.
Nelson made his official visit to Campbell over the weekend and picked the Camels over North Carolina A&T and UNC Asheville. He will sign in the early signing period Nov. 9-16.
“Campbell is a great fit for me. The coaching staff really loves me and believes I will impact the program in multiple ways,” Nelson said. “They love my athleticism, court vision, and ability to score. I love the campus, facilities, players and the resources they have available. The program is on the up and up.”
Nelson, 6-foot-3, led the Diamond Hornets with a 14.8 points per game average last season with 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
