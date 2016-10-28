Ben Lippen, Westwood to play game at Charlotte Hornets’ arena

The Ben Lippen and Westwood boys’ basketball teams will get a chance to feel like an NBA player for a day.
The two teams will play Dec. 20 at the Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena), the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. The game will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. and be played prior to the Hornets-Los Angeles Lakers game that night.
"How many times will our kids get a chance to play on NBA arena?" Westwood coach Jeff Dibattisto said. "This is something they won’t forget. When we told them about this on Thursday, they were so excited and are looking forward to it."
"We talked about this and tried to do something different to promote our programs and give our kids something different," Combs said. "We are about creating fun experiences for our kids and give them something they won’t forget."
This isn’t the first time Dibattisto and Combs’ teams have played in an NBA arena before. When Dibattisto was at Bishop England and Combs was at Ridge View, their teams played at Madison Square Garden in 2009 prior to a Coaches vs. Cancer tournament game. Combs’ Ridge View teams also played Lexington and Fort Mill in games at Charlotte Coliseum.
Both Dibattisto and Combs are longtime friends and former managers at South Carolina in the 1990s under coach Eddie Fogler. The two coaches are in their first years at their new schools with Dibattisto coming over from Dreher and Combs at Ridge View.
Tickets for the event will go on sale soon. Tickets will gain you entrance for both the Ben Lippen-Westwood and Hornets-Lakers games.
Comments