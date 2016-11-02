Gray Collegiate ranked in USA Today Super 25 boys basketball poll

The Gray Collegiate boys basketball team is getting national attention before the season starts.
The War Eagles are ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Super 25 Boys High School Basketball poll. It’s the second year in a row a Midlands team has been ranked in the poll. Hammond got as high as No. 12 last season.
“It’s a great opportunity for our program, but it also speaks volumes of the kids’ hard work,” Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea said. “But we got a lot of work to do.”
Gray Collegiate’s in its third season of basketball and will be eligible for the postseason for the first time. The War Eagles boast a talented roster which features Division I prospects Jalek Felton, Juwan Gary, Khalil Robinson and Tommy Bruner.
Felton’s the No. 1 ranked prospect in South Carolina and is committed to North Carolina. Gary’s ranked No. 12 in ESPN’s Top 25 for Class of 2019.
Gray Collegiate will be a play a national schedule this year, with games in the Chicago Elite Classic, National Hoop Festival in Washington, D.C., and Slam Dunk to the Beach in Delaware in addition to playing at the Bojangles’ Bash at Ridge View and Chick-fil-a Classic at Richland Northeast.
