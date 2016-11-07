Lower Richland’s Trapp to make college choice Wednesday

Decision time is coming for Clyde Trapp.
The Lower Richland senior forward will announce his college Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the first day of the early national signing period. Trapp will choose between Charlotte, Clemson, Rice and South Carolina and visited all four schools over the last several weeks.
Trapp visited Clemson over the weekend for the exhibition game against Lander and stayed for the football game against Syracuse.
“The visit to Clemson went great,” Trapp said. “This will probably be the hardest but most important decision in my life.”
The 6-foot-4 Trapp can play point guard, shooting guard or small forward. He averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game this past season for the Diamond Hornets.
Trapp had a strong summer playing for the South Carolina Tigers, coached by former Clemson player Ed Scott, on the AAU circuit and his recruiting took off after a highlight video that circulated on YouTube.
Kansas State was the first Power 5 school to offer and he has more than 20 offers.
“He can do a little bit of everything so I don’t want him to be a scorer, rebounder or facilitator. I want him to do it all,” Lower Richland coach Caleb Gaither said last month. “He is very talented. He can shoot lights out and his vision is incredible. Small town kid tucked under the radar, but he is right up there with the best of them.”
Trapp will be one of four LR players signing Wednesday. Others include Ja’Cor Nelson (Campbell), Kam Roach (Kentucky) and Cailah Hicklin (Charleston Southern). Wednesday is the first day players can sign in the early signing period, which runs through Nov. 16.
