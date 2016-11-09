It’s Clemson for Lower Richland basketball’s Clyde Trapp

Lower Richland senior forward Clyde Trapp is Clemson-bound.
Trapp announced his college choice Wednesday at on the first day of the early national signing period. Trapp chose Clemson offer Charlotte, Rice, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.
He visited Clemson over the weekend for the exhibition game against Lander and stayed for the football game against Syracuse.
The 6-foot-4 Trapp can play point guard, shooting guard or small forward. He averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game this past season for the Diamond Hornets.
Trapp had a strong summer playing for the South Carolina Tigers, coached by former Clemson player Ed Scott, on the AAU circuit and his recruiting took off after a highlight video that circulated on YouTube.
Kansas State was the first Power 5 school to offer and he has more than 20 offers.
“He can do a little bit of everything so I don’t want him to be a scorer, rebounder or facilitator. I want him to do it all,” Lower Richland coach Caleb Gaither said last month. “He is very talented. He can shoot lights out and his vision is incredible. Small town kid tucked under the radar, but he is right up there with the best of them.”
Comments