Jalek Felton, Christian Brown on Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list

Gray Collegiate senior guard Jalek Felton and A.C. Flora sophomore forward Christian Brown are among the 50 players on the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list released Tuesday.
Felton is the No. 1 combo guard in the country by 247Sports and 24th overall prospect by ESPN. He signed with North Carolina last week and averaged 24.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game last season.
Brown, a five-star recruit, is one of four sophomores on the list and ranked No. 10 on ESPN’s Top 25 for Class of 2019. He averaged 11 points a game last year for the Class 3A champion Falcons.
Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson, one of the top prospects for the Class of 2018, also is on the list.
The winner will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Here is the complete the Naismith High School Basketball watch list
