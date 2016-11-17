Midlands high school football playoff capsules

Blythewood (7-3) at South Florence (5-5)
Players to watch – B: QB Jordyn Adams, DB Sekwan Jenkins; SF: DL Darrell Brown, WR Hykeem White
Notes: Blythewood leads all-time series, 3-2, including a 38-34 win last year. … Blythewood is averaging 35.9 points a game. … Blythewood QB Jordyn Adams has accounted for 2,753 yards of total offense this season.
West Ashley (5-5) at Spring Valley (7-3)
Players to watch – WA: RB Dexter Freeman, QB Chris Hethington; SV: LB Channing Tindall, QB Quincy Hill
Notes: First meeting between two teams. … Spring Valley averages 344 yards per game on offense and is giving up 341 per contest on defense. West Ashley’s Dexter Freeman has rushed for 1,475 yards this year.
Lexington (5-5) at Sumter (9-1)
Players to watch – L: RB Jordan Hiller, DB Eric Ricker; S: RB Rodney Pitts, DE/LB Rodney Johnson.
Notes: Sumter leads all-time series 6-3 with last meeting coming in 2007. … Sumter has won nine straight since losing its opener to Ridge View. … Lexington RB Jordan Hiller rushed for 206 yards in season finale against White Knoll.
Irmo (3-7) at Fort Dorchester (9-1)
Players to watch – I: RB Jeffrey Tharp, OL Nick Comfort; FD: QB Dakereon Joyner, WR Adonicus Sanders
Notes: Fort Dorchester leads series 5-1 with Irmo’s lone win coming in 2010. … Irmo earned at-large spot in lower state to make it to postseason. … FD quarterback Dakereon Joyner is a South Carolina and Clemson target and has thrown for 2,848 yards and 34 TDs this year.
White Knoll (6-4) at Wando (8-2)
Players to watch – WK: RB Maurice Jones, LB Joe Beckett; W: QB Cale Lewis, LB Miller Whitten
Notes: White Knoll leads season series 2-1, including victory 36-28 win last season. … WK is giving up just 18.7 points a game. … Wando has won six straight games overall.
Ashley Ridge (3-7) at Dutch Fork (10-0)
Players to watch –AR: DE Alex Deloach, RB Cyrus Clark; DF: QB Reese Nichols, RB Ron Hoff
Notes: First meeting between two teams. … Dutch Fork running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in five straight games with 12 TDs in that span. … Dutch Fork WR Bobby Irby is averaging 19.8 yards per catch.
Eastside (5-5) at Airport (4-6)
Players to watch – E: T.J. Gist, WR Chance Pride; A: WR/DB Kerryon Richardson, QB Brett Burnett
Notes: First meeting between two teams and first playoff appearance for Eastside in seven years. … Eastside WR Chance Pride has 88 catches for 1,275 yards and 17 TDs this year. … Eastside coach Steve Wilson was an assistant at Furman when Airport coach Kirk Burnett played there.
Ridge View (8-2) at Wren (5-5)
Players to watch – RV: DE Damani Staley, RB/DB Latheron Rogers-Anderson; W: Jay Urich
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … RV’s Damani Staley and Wren’s Jay Urich are both South Carolina commits. Staley has 23 sacks, while Urich has thrown for 1,994 yards and rushed for 994 yards with 33 total TDs… RV is averaging 412 yards per game on offense.
Wilson (3-7) at Chapin (8-2)
Internet: www.chapinfootball.net
Players to watch – W: DL Xavier Thomas, RB Tylon Grainger C: QB Cooper Beemis, WR Xzavion Gordon
Notes: First meeting between two teams. … Wilson DE Xavier Thomas, one of top prospects for Class of 2018, has 131 tackles and seven sacks this year. … Chapin averages 342 yards per game on offense.
Beaufort (7-3) at Lugoff-Elgin (5-5)
Radio: 1590 AM
Players to watch – B: Omar Cummings, Wyat Sherpensky; L-E: LB Adam Rowson, RB Rahmel Burton
Notes: Second meeting between two teams with Beaufort winning 22-20 in 1996. … L-E is making first playoff appearance since 2010 and looking for first postseason win since 2009. … L-E’s Rahmel Burton needs 26 yards for 1,000 yards rushing on season.
Dreher (6-4) at North Myrtle Beach (9-1)
Players to watch – D: QB Matthew Campbell, RB/DB Anthony Salters; NMB: Ronnie Bass Jr., DE Kwame Livingston
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … NMB quarterback Ronnie Bass Jr. is son of former South Carolina quarterback Ronnie Bass. … Dreher’s Anthony Salters leads Midlands with eight interceptions.
Myrtle Beach (9-1) at A.C. Flora (5-5)
Radio: 107.5 FM
Players to watch – MB: QB Lawson Cribb, WR/DB Keyonte Sessions; ACF: DB Lane Botkin, QB Carlton Andrews
Notes: Myrtle Beach leads series 3-0 with last meeting coming in 2001. … Myrtle Beach QB Lawson Cribb has thrown for 2,392 yards and 19 TDs this year. … Garrett Whetstone leads ACF with 542 yards receiving.
Woodruff (6-4) at Fairfield Central (8-2)
Players to watch – W: Keith Pearson, ; FC: RB Tony Ruff, LB Daryl Camack
Notes: Second meeting between the two teams with Fairfield winning last year, 27-10. … Fairfield had 873 yards of total offense in season finale against Camden. … FC has won six in a row going into the playoffs. .
Indian Land (2-8) at Newberry (7-3)
Radio: 1240 AM
Players to watch – IL: LB Robbie Csuhta, RB Lee Massey; N: QB Tyriq Goodman, RB Amir Abrams
Notes: Newberry leads all-time series 2-0. … Newberry has won seven straight home playoff games dating back to 2004. … A victory gives the Bulldogs their eighth victory for sixth consecutive season.
Battery Creek (2-8) at Brookland-Cayce (9-1)
Radio: 1600 AM
Players to watch – B-C: DL Tay Pringle, WR Marquis McCoy
Notes: First meeting between two teams. … Battery Creek defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville in to clinch playoff spot. … B-C victory gives it first 10-win season since 1966.
May River (2-8) at Gilbert (9-1)
Players to watch – MR: DL Hunter Brophy; G: RB Catriez Cook, DB Dylan McNatt
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … May River is in its first year of varsity football and is coached by former Westwood coach Rodney Summers. … Gilbert is averaging 41.4 points a game and May River is giving up 44 points a game.
Camden (5-5) at Chapman (7-3)
Radio: 102.7 FM
Players to watch – CH: QB Colton Bailey, RB D.J. Twitty; CAM: QB Devin Beckley, WR Jo Jo Watson
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … Chapman is averaging 42.7 points a game on offense and Camden 37.1 … Camden WR Jo Jo Watson set school’s single-season record with 66 catches and 1,209 yards receiving.
Swansea (3-7) at Bluffton (10-0)
Players to watch – S: OL Jarrett Sandy, RB Greg Houser; B: WR Cameron Bent, WR Tyrese Sandgren
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … Bluffton is the highest scoring team in the state, averaging 51.6 points a game. … Bluffton has homefield advantage in Class 3A playoffs.
Keenan (3-7) at Blacksburg (8-2)
Players to watch – K: Alajuwan Robinson, Sanchez Lorick QB/DB Elijah Rodgers, RB Jordan Rodgers
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … Blacksburg is 5-0 at home this season. … Keenan quarterback Alajuwan Robinson has 1,294 total yards and 13 TDs this year.
Gray Collegiate (4-6) at Christ Church (6-4)
Players to watch – GC: QB Bryce Fields, WR Chylon Thomas; CC: DE Ryan Putnam
Notes: First meeting between two teams. … Gray Collegiate is making its first playoff appearance in school history. … GC’s Bryce Fields threw for 2,497 yards and 25 TDs.
Batesburg-Leesville (6-4) at Academic Magnet (5-5)
Radio: 1430 AM
Players to watch – RB Tyreek Tolen, QB Bishop Cannon; AM: RB Steven Schlosser, Campbell Garrard
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … B-L’s Tyreek Tolen has rushed for 1,087 yards this season. … B-L quarterback Bishop Cannon needs 65 yards to go over 1,000 yards passing for season.
SCISA 8-Man Division II Championship W.W. King (10-0) vs. Andrew Jackson (11-0)
Players to watch – WWK: RB Lane Bedenbaugh, QB Jackson Parrish AJ: RB Savalas Cann, QB Brett McCormick
Notes: Game played at Wilson Hall in Sumter. … Andrew Jackson, which is coached by former Lexington coach Allen Sitterle, is defending champion and has won 25 straight games. … This is W.W. King’s first state championship since 2013 when it won it all.
Saturday SCISA 3A Championship Ben Lippen (8-2) vs. Porter-Gaud (10-1)
Players to watch – BL: RB/DB Bryce Thompson, RB/LB Kyle Wright; P-G: QB Oliver Michaud, WR Dante Smith
Notes: Game played at Benedict College. … Second meeting between two teams. P-G won, 28-26, on Sept. 16 as Cyclones stopped the Falcons on two-point conversion. … Ben Lippen is playing in its first title game since 1998.
