Midlands High School basketball schedule

All matchups are boys and girls doubleheader unless noted
Monday
A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast
Curtis Baptist at W.W. King
Richard Winn at Whitmire
Tuesday
Blythewood at Ridge View
Camden at North Central
Dreher at South Aiken
Dutch Fork at Westwood
Gilbert at Eau Claire
Greenwood at River Bluff
Hammond at Wilson Hall
Heathwood Hall at Pelion
Keenan at Lower Richland
Lexington at Columbia
Lugoff-Elgin at C.A. Johnson
Mid-Carolina at Saluda
Newberry at Chapin
Northside Christian at Ben Lippen
Swansea at Blackville-Hilda
White Knoll at Airport
W.W. King at Wardlaw
Wednesday
Hammond at Thomas Sumter
Heathwood Hall at Richland Northeast
Fairfield Central at Westwood
Irmo at Newberry
Lugoff-Elgin at River Bluff
Wardlaw at Richard Winn
Thursday
Cardinal Newman at Florence Christian
Swansea at C.A. Johnson
Friday
Blythewood at Westwood
C.A. Johnson at Great Falls
Eau Claire at Dreher
Fairfield Central at Dutch Fork
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Lexington at Aiken
Lower Richland at Richland Northeast
Mid-Carolina at Chapin
Newberry at Ninety Six
North Central at Lugoff-Elgin
Northwood at Ben Lippen
Pelion at Wagener-Salley
Richard Winn at Cambridge
Spring Valley at Ridge View
Swansea at Calhoun County
Sumter at A.C. Flora
Saturday
A.C. Flora vs. West Florence at Phenom Hoops Millbrook Showcase (boys)
Aiken at River Bluff
Fairfield Central at Lower Richland
Gray Collegiate vs. Sunshine Christian Academy at Chicago Elite Classic (Boys)
Irmo at Chapin
Ridge View at Blythewood
