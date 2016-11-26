High School Basketball

November 26, 2016 7:04 PM

Midlands High School basketball schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

All matchups are boys and girls doubleheader unless noted

Monday

A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast

Curtis Baptist at W.W. King

Richard Winn at Whitmire

Tuesday

Blythewood at Ridge View

Camden at North Central

Dreher at South Aiken

Dutch Fork at Westwood

Gilbert at Eau Claire

Greenwood at River Bluff

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Heathwood Hall at Pelion

Keenan at Lower Richland

Lexington at Columbia

Lugoff-Elgin at C.A. Johnson

Mid-Carolina at Saluda

Newberry at Chapin

Northside Christian at Ben Lippen

Swansea at Blackville-Hilda

White Knoll at Airport

W.W. King at Wardlaw

Wednesday

Hammond at Thomas Sumter

Heathwood Hall at Richland Northeast

Fairfield Central at Westwood

Irmo at Newberry

Lugoff-Elgin at River Bluff

Wardlaw at Richard Winn

Thursday

Cardinal Newman at Florence Christian

Swansea at C.A. Johnson

Friday

Blythewood at Westwood

C.A. Johnson at Great Falls

Eau Claire at Dreher

Fairfield Central at Dutch Fork

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Lexington at Aiken

Lower Richland at Richland Northeast

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

Newberry at Ninety Six

North Central at Lugoff-Elgin

Northwood at Ben Lippen

Pelion at Wagener-Salley

Richard Winn at Cambridge

Spring Valley at Ridge View

Swansea at Calhoun County

Sumter at A.C. Flora

Saturday

A.C. Flora vs. West Florence at Phenom Hoops Millbrook Showcase (boys)

Aiken at River Bluff

Fairfield Central at Lower Richland

Gray Collegiate vs. Sunshine Christian Academy at Chicago Elite Classic (Boys)

Irmo at Chapin

Ridge View at Blythewood

