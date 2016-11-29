Tuesday’s Midlands high school basketball scores

BOYS
C.A. Johnson 49, Lugoff-Elgin 35
L-E: Daviss 0, Roberson 3, Salmond 14, Thomas 0, White 1, Patel 0, Campbell 9, Samuel 0, House 0, McMichael 5, Campbell 3. CAJ: Robinson 0, Moody 2, Smith 3, Randolph 7, Thomas 12, Fielder 2, Dorsey 0, Chinn 0, Haggins 0, Rivers 0, Martin 23.
Airport 80, White Knoll 56
A: CJ Wright 27, Calhoun 8, Nygel Boozer 10, Jamison 4, Dillon 2, Jordan Robinson 17, Calvin Ford 12. WK: Cox 2, Ludley 2, Booker 6, Lewis McDaniel 13, Jennings 8, Kylie Blackett 11, Jones 8, Davis 6.
Hammond 50, Wilson Hall 37
H: Lucas Prickett 11, Cleo Cantey 10, T. Green 8, J. Lipsitz 8, J. Theodore 6, I. Washington 5, A. Prickett 2. WH: Greyson Sonntay 10, D. Talley 9, E. Ward 6, G. Holler 4, G. Devarona 3, C. Scott 3 D Dabbs 2.
Greenwood 66, River Bluff 50
RB: Aaron Adams 13, Proffitt 9, Robinson 2, Reeves 6, Smalls 3, Kight 9, Cribb 8. G: Calhoun 8, Tapp 3, Jordan Coleman 27, Rouse 5, Donovan Williams 13, Elmore 4, Carter 4, Butler 2.
Heathwood Hall 58, Pelion 49
P: Richard Kollie 16, Malcom Davis 15, Dwyer III 9, Austin 4, Weakly 3, Dwyer 2. HH: Matthew Lee 24, Josh Caldwell 14, Justice Hill 12, Squirewell 4, Wren 2, Edwards 2.
Blythewood 64, Ridge View 53
B: Matthews 7, Breeland 9, Tre Jackson 14, Bowers 5, Harris 4, Robert Braswell 23, Manuel 2. RV: Kaiden Rice 14, Fleming 8, Coatie 7, Johnson 14, Neal-Talyor 6, Prior 1.
Keenan 55, Lower Richland 52
K:Tariq Simmons 19, Marshall 7, Williams 2, Dillion Jones 15, Taylor 7, Rodgers 4, Sinkler 1. LR: Ja’Cor Nelson 21 , Townsend 9 Tisdale 6, Clyde Trapp 14, Smith 2.
Saluda 64, Mid-Carolina 39
Leading scorers: S: Zack Johnson 13, Keenan Brooks 11, Dallan Wright 10.
Eau Claire 50, Gilbert 36
EC: J Gunter 11, Johnson 8, Crouder 7, Hair 6, Salley 5, Lewis 4, Strother 4, Gibbs 3, Davis 1.
Dreher 60, South Aiken 50
D: Simon Grant 17, TJ Brown 5 4-6 14, DeShaun Jones 12, Jalen Darby 11, Myers 5, Trenton Clarke . SA: Gemini Bell 15, Melvin McKie 12, Daniel Parish 11, Clayton 6, reen 4, Patterson 2, Drayton 2, Jenkins 1.
Dutch Fork 55, Westwood 47
DF: Willie Dunbar 17, Jordan Davis 14, Warlick 7, Thompson 6, Glover 3, Dean 5, Chatman 2, Eaddy 1.
Lexington 65, Columbia 48
Ben Lippen 55, Northside Christian 25
Covenant Christian 72, South Aiken Baptist 42
CC: Seth McNulty 22, Javonte Cooke 19, Richard Moseley 11, Aaron Elliot 11, Suydam 5, Shannon 2, Craddock 2.
GIRLS
Pelion 46, Heathwood Hall 33
P: Whitney Craft 17, Beems 5, Kell 8, Nicholson 2, Monarca 2, Kneece 8. HH: Whittaker 2, Leidinger 2, Parker 10, Hanna 10, McInnis 9.
Lower Richland: 49, Keenan 38
LR: Keondra Archie 16, Cailah Hicklin 15, Canty 9, Smith 6, Adams 3. K: Jadiamond Hickman 14, Logan McDaniel11, Hill 6, Taylor 1.
Wilson Hall 34, Hammond 30
H: Johnson 11, Hain 2, Brantley 1, Myers 14, Turner 2. WH: Segaes 4, Crawford 2, Clark 6, Hutson 9, Stokes 9, Duffy 4.
Westwood 52, Dutch Fork 27
W: Mya Belton 13, Unique Drake 11, Lockett 9, Marshall 6, Harling 5, Leveretter 4, Frederick 2, Mines 2. DF: Jenna Mills 11, Harris 6, Jones 5, Butler 3, Golden 2.
Ridge View 58, Blythewood 49
B: Camryn Bostick 19, Keayra Jackson 14, Gallman 9, Mims 4, Keke Jackson 1.
Greenwood 45, River Bluff 44
RB: Lamrria Colter 24, Carson 7, Weaver 5, Sims 2, Strehlow 4, Walker 2. G: Moton 8, Burton 2, Seymour 4, Foster 4, Miller 6, Alancia Goode 12, Butler 2, Patterson 4, Rappley 3.
Columbia 57, Lexington 49
Lex. leading scorers: Olivia Thompson 22, Kayla McClary 10, A.Langford 6. Col. leading scorers: Copeland 18, Dorsey 15, Steadman 7.
Eau Claire 41, Gilbert 40
Dreher 54, South Aiken 45
Ben Lippen 48, Northside Christian 26
NC: Brewer 5, Domeis 5, Powell 6, L.Lonon 5, Webb 2, M. Lonon 3. BL: D. Reasons 2, C. Beers 4, Talia Roberts 21, Malayah Montgomery 19, H. Trawick 2.
Mid-Carolina 34, Saluda 33
S: Carrol 1, Hill 8, Nichols 4, Star Ergle 18, Lott 2. M-C: Counts 6, Hester 5, Fulmer 9, Nia Hall 12, Traylor 2.
Ridge View 58, Blythewood 49
RV: Ajukwa 2, Lauren Scott 11, Beshear 8, Erica Tisdale 18, Jayla Bolden 12, Gainey 3, Whitmore 2, Kelley 2. B: Keayra Jackson 13, Gallman 9, Mims 4, Shephard 2, Ray 3, Jackson 2, Cameron Bostick 16.
Covenant Christian 44, South Aiken Baptist 37
CC: Chloe Murphy 26, Jaylina Johnson 12, Davis 2, Carter 2, Moseley 2.
Schedule
Wednesday
Hammond at Thomas Sumter
Heathwood Hall at Richland Northeast
Fairfield Central at Westwood
Irmo at Newberry
Lugoff-Elgin at River Bluff
Wardlaw at Richard Winn
Thursday
Cardinal Newman at Florence Christian
Mid-Carolina at Chapin
Swansea at C.A. Johnson
Friday
Blythewood at Westwood
C.A. Johnson at Great Falls
Eau Claire at Dreher
Fairfield Central at Dutch Fork
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Lexington at Aiken
Lower Richland at Richland Northeast
Newberry at Ninety Six
North Central at Lugoff-Elgin
Northwood at Ben Lippen
Pelion at Wagener-Salley
Richard Winn at Cambridge
Spring Valley at Ridge View
Swansea at Calhoun County
Sumter at A.C. Flora
Saturday
A.C. Flora vs. West Florence at Phenom Hoops Millbrook Showcase (boys)
Aiken at River Bluff
Fairfield Central at Lower Richland
Gray Collegiate vs. Sunshine Christian Academy at Chicago Elite Classic (Boys)
Irmo at Chapin
Ridge View at Blythewood
Comments