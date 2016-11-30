Photos: Irmo basketball coach Tim Whipple wins 700th win

Irmo basketball coach Tim Whipple talks to his team during a time out while playing Newberry at Newberry High School on Nov. 30, 2016. Irmo won the game, making it Whipple's 700th career win. "It's Irmo High School's 700th win," Whipple said.
Tracy Glantz
Irmo's Noah Jenkins shoots over Newberry's Keyon Wise during a game at Newberry High School on Nov. 30, 2016.
Tracy Glantz
Irmo's Noah Jenkins (22) and Newberry's Zay Chalmers (14) reach for a rebound during a game at Newberry High School on Nov. 30, 2016.
Tracy Glantz
Tracy Glantz
Irmo's Winston Hill snags a rebound with Newberry's Zay Chalmers during a game at Newberry High School on Nov. 30, 2016.
Tracy Glantz
Tracy Glantz
