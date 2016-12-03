High School Basketball

December 3, 2016 4:58 PM

Midlands high school basketball schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

All games boys and girls doubleheaders unless noted

Monday

A.C. Flora at Ben Lippen (girls)

Airport at Swansea

Batesburg-Leesville at Mid-Carolina

Orangeburg Prep at Heathwood Hall

Tuesday

Aiken at White Knoll

Branchville at Pelion

C.A. Johnson at Lugoff-Elgin

Columbia at Lexington

Dreher at Eau Claire

Gray Collegiate at Oceanside in Charleston (boys)

Midland Valley at Blythewood

Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman

Spring Valley at Westwood

Strom Thurmond at Airport

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall

Wednesday

Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge Spring Monetta

Chapin at Clinton

Lugoff-Elgin at North Central

Mid-Carolina at Gilbert

Newberry at Irmo

Richland Northeast at Hammond

Thursday

Lexington at Dreher (girls)

Spring Valley at A.C. Flora (girls)

Friday

A.C. Flora at Cardinal Newman

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert

C.A. Johnson at North

Camden at Lugoff-Elgin

Calhoun County at Swansea

Chapin at Mid-Carolina

Eau Claire at Columbia

Fairfield Central at Newberry

Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Lower Richland at Keenan

Wagener-Salley at Pelion

Westwood at Blythewood

Saturday

Aiken at Lexington

Blythewood at Midland Valley

Brookland-Cayce at River Bluff

Chapin at Irmo

Gray Collegiate vs. Putnam Science Academy at National High School Hoops Festival in Washington D.C. (boys)

Ridge View at Best of Carolina Holiday Classic (girls)

Sunday

Gray Collegiate vs. McNamara at National High School Hoops Festival in Washington D.C. (boys)

Bojangles’ Bash (Boys)

At Ridge View

Thursday

Lexington vs. Westwood, 5 p.m.

Keenan vs. Dutch Fork, 6:15 p.m.

Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Gray Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Ridge View, 8:45 p.m.

Friday

York Prep vs. 22 Feet Academy, 5 p.m.

Spring Valley vs. Abraham Lincoln (NY), 6:15 p.m.

Dorman vs. Trinity Christian (NC), 7:30 p.m.

Ridge View vs. Huntington Prep (WV), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday

Ben Lippen vs. Olympic (NC), noon

Cardinal Newman vs. Byrnes, 1:30 p.m.

22 Feet Academy vs. Dutch Fork, 3 p.m.

Trinity Christian (NC) vs. West Florence, 4:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Dorman, 6 p.m.

Huntington Prep (WV) vs. A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.

Miller Grove (Ga.) vs. Ridge View, 9 p.m.

