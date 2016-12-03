Midlands high school basketball schedule

All games boys and girls doubleheaders unless noted
Monday
A.C. Flora at Ben Lippen (girls)
Airport at Swansea
Batesburg-Leesville at Mid-Carolina
Orangeburg Prep at Heathwood Hall
Tuesday
Aiken at White Knoll
Branchville at Pelion
C.A. Johnson at Lugoff-Elgin
Columbia at Lexington
Dreher at Eau Claire
Gray Collegiate at Oceanside in Charleston (boys)
Midland Valley at Blythewood
Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman
Spring Valley at Westwood
Strom Thurmond at Airport
Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall
Wednesday
Batesburg-Leesville at Ridge Spring Monetta
Chapin at Clinton
Lugoff-Elgin at North Central
Mid-Carolina at Gilbert
Newberry at Irmo
Richland Northeast at Hammond
Thursday
Lexington at Dreher (girls)
Spring Valley at A.C. Flora (girls)
Friday
A.C. Flora at Cardinal Newman
Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert
C.A. Johnson at North
Camden at Lugoff-Elgin
Calhoun County at Swansea
Chapin at Mid-Carolina
Eau Claire at Columbia
Fairfield Central at Newberry
Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Lower Richland at Keenan
Wagener-Salley at Pelion
Westwood at Blythewood
Saturday
Aiken at Lexington
Blythewood at Midland Valley
Brookland-Cayce at River Bluff
Chapin at Irmo
Gray Collegiate vs. Putnam Science Academy at National High School Hoops Festival in Washington D.C. (boys)
Ridge View at Best of Carolina Holiday Classic (girls)
Sunday
Gray Collegiate vs. McNamara at National High School Hoops Festival in Washington D.C. (boys)
Bojangles’ Bash (Boys)
At Ridge View
Thursday
Lexington vs. Westwood, 5 p.m.
Keenan vs. Dutch Fork, 6:15 p.m.
Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Gray Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Ridge View, 8:45 p.m.
Friday
York Prep vs. 22 Feet Academy, 5 p.m.
Spring Valley vs. Abraham Lincoln (NY), 6:15 p.m.
Dorman vs. Trinity Christian (NC), 7:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Huntington Prep (WV), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
Ben Lippen vs. Olympic (NC), noon
Cardinal Newman vs. Byrnes, 1:30 p.m.
22 Feet Academy vs. Dutch Fork, 3 p.m.
Trinity Christian (NC) vs. West Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln (NY) vs. Dorman, 6 p.m.
Huntington Prep (WV) vs. A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.
Miller Grove (Ga.) vs. Ridge View, 9 p.m.
Comments