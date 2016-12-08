Felton rallies Gray Collegiate on emotional night

2:11 Gray Collegiate vs. Huntington Prep highlights at Bojangles' Bash Pause

1:03 Westwood vs. Lexington highlights at Bojangles' Bash

1:07 Keenan vs. Dutch Fork at Bojangles' Bash

3:10 Jalek Felton discusses move to Gray Collegiate, expectations for senior year

1:06 The affectionate Dabo Swinney dropping the "L" word

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

3:07 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson discusses winning the Davey O'Brien Award

1:24 What Shawn Elliott leaving means for the South Carolina Gamecocks

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player