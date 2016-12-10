Spring Valley no match for Lincoln at Bojangles’ Bash

Spring Valley boys basketball coach Perry Dozier didn’t mince words Friday night.
“We got beat by a better team,” Dozier said after the Vikings fell to Abraham Lincoln (N.Y.) 76-42 at the Bojangles’ Bash at Ridge View High.
After trailing by nine at the half, Spring Valley was outscored 27-10 in the third quarter.
“Our defense made the difference tonight,” Lincoln coach Dwayne Morton said. “This is an all new team, and I’m proud with how they have responded so far this season.”
With nine new players, Morton’s treating this trip as a chance for his group to bond while playing good competition.
“We’re only three games into the year, so a lot of these guys are still getting to know each other, and play as a team.”
Lincoln used a barrage of 3-pointers to defeat Ridge View on Thursday night. The Railsplitters hit 12, setting a tournament record. Friday, they used their size to outrebound Spring Valley 40-25. After shooting 1 of 7 from behind the arc in the first half, Lincoln finished 7 of 18 for the game.
Dozier said his team wasn’t up to the challenge Lincoln presented, but was glad his players got a chance to see some good competition.
“I like playing these teams from out of state. They obviously have a different style, play tough,” Dozier said. “Ultimately, I hope it prepares us for the things that matter like region play and playing for a state championship.”
Zayquan Grant led the Vikings with 15 points, but had just four in the second half. No other Viking scored more than six.
“(Zayquan) is a great player. He can do a whole lot more, but he’s just now learning how to play in a team concept,” Dozier said. “I’ve been fortunate the past 11 seasons to have players that are ready to play at the next level. Right now, we have to go with what we have.”
SV – Zayquan Grant 15, Davis 6, Hill 4, Williams 4, Elkins 4, Gantt 4, Jones 3, Alicea 2, L – Mike Reid 22, Donald Flores 10, Carlos Rivera 10, Lewis 8, Sprattley 8, Gordan 6, Brown 5, Kondrat 4, Sutherland 3
Huntington Prep 73, Ridge View 62
After falling at the buzzer Thursday night, Huntington Prep (6-2) made sure not to let another opponent come back for a dramatic victory. After Ridge View (1-3) cut the lead to seven late in the fourth, Huntington Prep’s defense clamped down, allowing two points over the final 2:48. Huntington Prep was led by Keyshawn Bryant’s 22 points and eight rebounds. Chase Johnson and Keldon Johnson each had double-doubles in the victory. Ridge View was paced by Kaiden Rice’s 19 points.
(HP) – Keyshawn Bryant 22, Keldon Johnson 16, Chase Johnson 14, Jon Kabongo 5, Chris Smith 7, King 3, Rathen-Mayes 3 (RV) – Kaiden Rice 19, Josiah Coatie 16, Walyn Napper 14, Johnson 9, Fleming 2, High 2
22 Feet Academy 57, York Prep 51
22 Feet Academy (11-2) got two fourth-quarter 3-pointers from Mamoudou Diarra to hold off York Prep (4-5). Diarra, a University of Washington commit, led all scorers with 16 points and added nine rebounds. York’s Maonta Houston kept the Patriots in the game with eight points in the final period.
(F) - Mamoudou Diarra 16, Peanut Cunningham 12, Corbit 7, Fraley 6, Zink 6, Max Hoekstra 5, Thomas 3, Sackey 2 (Y) – Jacobi Wright 12, Maonta Houston 11, Chisholm 9, Williams 6, Crockett 5, Burns 4, Honeycutt 4
Trinity Christian 59, Dorman 53
Trinity Christian (6-1) handed Dorman (5-1) its first loss of the season. The story of the game was at the free-throw line, where Trinity was 15 of 24 while Dorman shot just eight free throws, connecting on five. Josh Nickelberry led Trinity with 15 points, but had just six after the half. Myles Tate and Zach Butler each had 14 points for Dorman.
(T) – Josh Nickelberry 15, Greg Gantt 12, KJ Marshall 11, Jones 8, Baker 6, Herring 5, Miller 2, (D) Zach Butler 14, Myles Tate 14, Tae Cannon 13, Bryant 3, C. Tate 3, McClain 2, Woodruff 2, McFadden 2
