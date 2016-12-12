Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

Top 10 boys and girls teams as voted on a panel from The State. Records through Dec. 10:
BOYS
Team Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (3-3) 2
2. Keenan (3-0) 4
3. Irmo (6-1) 3
4. A.C. Flora (3-3) 1
5. Blythewood (5-1) 7
6. Lexington (8-1) NR
7. Cardinal Newman (3-2) 10
8. Dutch Fork (3-2) 5
9. Lower Richland (2-2) 6
10. Brookland-Cayce (0-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Westwood
Dropped out: Ridge View
GIRLS
Team Prv
1. Dreher (3-0) 1
2. Westwood (5-2) 4
3. Ridge View (3-3) 2
4. Spring Valley (4-2) 3
5. Swansea (5-0) 6
6. Richland Northeast (5-2) NR
7. A.C. Flora (6-3) NR
8. Irmo (5-2) NR
9. Newberry (3-3) 7
10. Lower Richland (4-3) 9
Dropped out: Hammond, Dutch Fork
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Hammond, Keenan, Lexington
