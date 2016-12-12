High School Basketball

December 12, 2016 10:17 PM

Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

Top 10 boys and girls teams as voted on a panel from The State. Records through Dec. 10:

BOYS

Team Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (3-3) 2

2. Keenan (3-0) 4

3. Irmo (6-1) 3

4. A.C. Flora (3-3) 1

5. Blythewood (5-1) 7

6. Lexington (8-1) NR

7. Cardinal Newman (3-2) 10

8. Dutch Fork (3-2) 5

9. Lower Richland (2-2) 6

10. Brookland-Cayce (0-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Westwood

Dropped out: Ridge View

GIRLS

Team Prv

1. Dreher (3-0) 1

2. Westwood (5-2) 4

3. Ridge View (3-3) 2

4. Spring Valley (4-2) 3

5. Swansea (5-0) 6

6. Richland Northeast (5-2) NR

7. A.C. Flora (6-3) NR

8. Irmo (5-2) NR

9. Newberry (3-3) 7

10. Lower Richland (4-3) 9

Dropped out: Hammond, Dutch Fork

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Hammond, Keenan, Lexington

