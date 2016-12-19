High School Basketball

December 19, 2016 4:50 PM

Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

Top 10 boys and girls teams as voted on a panel from The State. Records through Dec. 17:

Boys

Team Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (3-0) 1

2. Keenan (6-0) 2

3. Lexington (10-1) 6

4. Blythewood (5-2) 7

5. Irmo (7-2) 3

6. A.C. Flora (4-4) 4

7. Cardinal Newman (6-3) 7

8. Westwood (4-3) NR

10. (tie) Heathwood Hall (6-3) NR

Dreher (5-0) NR

Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork

Dropped out: Brookland-Cayce, Dutch Fork

Girls

Team Prv

1. Dreher (5-0) 1

2. Westwood (7-0) 2

3. Ridge View (3-3) 3

4. Spring Valley (6-2) 4

5. Swansea (7-0) 5

6. Irmo (7-2) 7

7. Lower Richland (5-3) 8

8. Richland Northeast (6-3) 6

9. Newberry (4-3) 9

10. A.C. Flora (8-4) 7

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: None

