Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

Top 10 boys and girls teams as voted on a panel from The State. Records through Dec. 17:
Boys
Team Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (3-0) 1
2. Keenan (6-0) 2
3. Lexington (10-1) 6
4. Blythewood (5-2) 7
5. Irmo (7-2) 3
6. A.C. Flora (4-4) 4
7. Cardinal Newman (6-3) 7
8. Westwood (4-3) NR
10. (tie) Heathwood Hall (6-3) NR
Dreher (5-0) NR
Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork
Dropped out: Brookland-Cayce, Dutch Fork
Girls
Team Prv
1. Dreher (5-0) 1
2. Westwood (7-0) 2
3. Ridge View (3-3) 3
4. Spring Valley (6-2) 4
5. Swansea (7-0) 5
6. Irmo (7-2) 7
7. Lower Richland (5-3) 8
8. Richland Northeast (6-3) 6
9. Newberry (4-3) 9
10. A.C. Flora (8-4) 7
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: None
