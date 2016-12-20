Photos: Chick-fil-A Classic

Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson (12) shoots over Gray Collegiate Academy's KeShawn Shields (14) during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Gray Collegiate Academy's Jalek Felton (5) shoots as Spartanburg Day's Clay Killoren (0) defends during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson (12) dunks during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson (12) dunks during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson (12) shoots over Gray Collegiate Academy's KeShawn Shields (14) during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson (12) shoots over Gray Collegiate Academy's KeShawn Shields (14) during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
The crowd reacts to a play during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
Spartanburg Day's Kyle Tracy (5) shoots as Gray Collegiate Academy's Jalek Felton (5) blocks during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
University of South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin watches during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson (12) dunks during the Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. December 20, 2016
