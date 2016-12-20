Highlights: Zion Williamson's 53-point performance at Chick-fil-A Classic

Lugoff-Elgin student-athlete Chandler Barrett captured this alley-oop windmill dunk by Spartanburg Day standout Zion Williamson on Friday night. Spartanburg Day defeated Ben Lippen 78-40. Williamson scored 35 points and had 16 rebounds, and the dunk was the No. 1 top play on ESPN SportsCenter's daily Top 10 list.
Gray Collegiate guard Jalek Felton signed his letter of intent to play basketball at North Carolina on Friday. Felton had been committed since his sophomore year and follows his uncle Raymond Felton, who led UNC to a national title during his time there.