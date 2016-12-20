Keenan surges past A.C. Flora in Chick-fil-A Classic

Keenan coach Zach Norris went to give his pregame speech, and one of his sophomore players stood up and told him it wasn’t needed – they were ready.
It certainly carried out that way in front of a sold-out crowd as Tariq Simmons scored 19 points and Latrell Taylor came off the bench to score 15 points in the second half to lead Keenan to a 62-55 victory over A.C. Flora in the opening game of the American Division in the 15th annual Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High.
“One of the young sophomores told me I didn’t have to talk tonight. This is what it’s all about,” Norris said. “We have a lot of sophomores and a freshman that has potential, but it’s a growing process. At first, we had to sell them on playing defense and they’re finally getting it.”
It was close throughout until Simmons and Taylor took control late in the second half. It was tied at 41 when Taylor hit a 3-pointer to begin a 17-8 run in which the Raiders (7-0) scored on seven consecutive possessions. Simmons scored nine points during the stretch, and Taylor hit two 3-pointers with eight points to account for all the scoring in the decisive run.
Simmons added eight steals, four rebounds and four assist in a solid all-around effort.
“Tariq’s really come on,” Norris said. “He’s showing the college people that he can play the point. He understands the game and knows when it’s time for him to take over a little bit.”
A.C. Flora coach Joshua Staley thought Keenan wanted it more than his team.
“Keenan showed a much stronger effort. They wanted it,” Staley said. “They got the 50-50 balls better than us, they executed better than us. They made the second and third effort way more than we did.”
Christian Brown finished with 21 points and James Reese added 20 points for A.C. Flora (4-5), but it was another uninspired effort that has plagued the preseason No. 1 team in Class 4A. The Falcons finished with 23 turnovers that resulted in the Raiders having a 24-6 advantage on points off turnovers.
K: Tariq Simmons 19, Latrell Taylor 15, Dillon 8, Stone 7, Marshall 5, Sligh-Rogers 5, Sinkler 3. ACF: Christian Brown 21, James Reese 20, Brown 7, Thomas 4, Jamison 2, Hollingsworth 1.
Roundup
Dutch Fork 62, Richland Northeast 48
Jordan Davis scored 24 points and Deuce Dean added 16 as the Silver Foxes won the opening game in the Carolina Showcase at the Chick-fil-A Classic. Dutch Fork closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 28-19 lead at the break.
RNE pulled within 50-48 with just over five minutes remaining but the Silver Foxes went on a closing 12-0 to seal it.
James Fuller-Davis led the Cavaliers with 19 points.
DF – Jordan Davis 24, Deuce Dean 16, Thompson 9, Warlick 6, Glover 3, Dunbar 2, Vernau 2. RNE – James Fuller-Davis 19, Tashawn Brockington 16, Butler 9, Davis 2, Paulk 2.
Lower Richland 67, Heathwood Hall 62
Clyde Trapp scored 29 points with five rebounds and four steals in leading the Diamonds to a victory in the Carolina Showcase at the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Ja’Cor Nelson added 20 points and Daniel Tisdale added 10 as Lower Richland only trailed briefly in the opening minutes.
Josh Caldwell scored 28 points to pace Heathwood Hall. The Highlanders trailed by as many as 15 in the second half before making a comeback that fell short. Justice Hill and Trevor Squirewell added 13 points each.
LR – Clyde Trapp 29, Ja’Cor Nelson 20, Daniel Tisdale 10, Townsend-Wilson 3, Higgins 3, Smith 2. HH – Josh Caldwell 28, Justice Hill 13, Trevor Squirewell 13, Lee 3, I. Caldwell 3, Arrington 2.
