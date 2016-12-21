Nation’s top team wins at Chick-fil-A Classic

The nation’s top-ranked team had little trouble in its first game at the Chick-fil- A Classic Wednesday.
La Lumiere (11-0) defeated Oldsmar Christian (Fla.) 86-63 to advance to the winner’s bracket of the tournament. The Indiana school is at the top of the USA Today Super 25, after finishing third last season.
“I like having that bull’s-eye on our back,” La Lumiere guard Tyger Campbell said. “I think it makes us play with a little more of an edge.”
Campbell’s listed by some as the top-ranked point guard for the Class of 2019.
Oldsmar (7-2) was up to the challenge early, grabbing an 7-6 lead, but the Lakers used a 10-0 run to take control, building a 17-point halftime lead.
After the break, Oldsmar cut the Laker lead to seven points.
“I told our team we had to limit the ‘my bads’ and lulls, and pick up the intensity,” La Lumiere coach Shane Heirman said. “We had to focus on the details and execution to get back in the flow of the game.”
Heirman’s team responded, building a 25-point lead with just over seven minutes left in the game.
“My challenge is to get these guys to play at the same level throughout the entire game, and expect your teammates to do the same,” Heirman said.
The Lakers were led by Michigan-commit Jordan Poole who hit 5 of 9 3-pointers, and finished with a game-high 21 points. Michigan State commit Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and nine blocks.
“We know no matter who we play, they are going to give us the best game of the season,” Campbell said.
Oldsmar was led by Elijah Weaver’s 17 points, while teammate D.J. Mitchell finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
LL: Jordan Poole 21, Jaren Jackson Jr. 15, Brian Bowen 15, Tyger Campbell 11, Zhang 8, Epperson 5, Beucler 4, Wojcik 4, Maitin 2, Agunanne 1, O: Elijah Weaver 17, Michael Durr 14, D.J. Mitchell 11, Shakoor 8, Smith 8, Berry 3, Percy 2.
Blythewood 63, Porter-Gaud 61
Josh Bowers had 10 points off the bench to help lead Blythewood to a 63-61 victory over Porter-Gaud.
Blythewood’s bench outscored Porter-Gaud 20-7, and advanced to play Wheeler High Thursday in the winner’s bracket.
“To get a win here, in this tournament is a big deal,” Blythewood coach Ezekiel Washington said. “We’re a work in progress, but these guys are working hard every day to get better.”
Leading by three at the half, Blythewood turned up the defensive intensity, allowing the Bengals to build a double-digit lead.
“We were taking care of the ball a little better to start the second half, that allowed us to get into our defensive sets,” Washington said.
Porter-Gaud worked its way back into the game, turning the Bengals over and getting quick baskets late.
After a Blythewood turnover, Porter-Gaud had a chance to tie the game, but Bowers stepped in front of a Cyclones’ pass to seal the victory.
Keith Matthews led the Bengals with 15 points and eight rebounds. Porter-Gaud’s Aaron Nesmith led all scorers with 23 points, while teammate Jake Lanford had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
B: Keith Matthews 15, Robert Braswell 13, Charles Jackson 10, Josh Bowers 10, Riley 6, Breeland 4, Dawkins 3, Shakir-Harris 2, PG: Aaron Nesmith 23, Jake Lanford 12, Whatley 7, Jackson 6, James 6, Smith 4, Shannon 3.
OTHER SCORES
John Carroll 76, Providence Day 65
JC: Immanuel Quickley 24, Montez Mathis 24, Nigel Haughton 12, Cameron Byers 12, Ismail 2, Saccenti 2, PD: Trey Wertz 32, Devon Dotson 25, Suffren 5, Miralia 2, Stankavage 1.
Wheeler 95, Cannon 70
W: Darius Perry 22, EJ Montgomery 20, Jordan Tucker 18, Jordan Usher 14, Brandon Younger 12, Martin 5, Johnson 2, Aninye 2, C: Jarius Hamilton 35, Murphy 8, Deveaux 8, Cox 6, Parker 5, McKenzie 5, Hendrix 3.
Hamilton Heights 56, Greensboro Day 53
H: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15, Therren Shelton-Szmidt 15, Alexander-Walker 9, Panzo 8, Diawara 6, Samake 3, G: Jordan Perkins 15, Solomon Smith 13, Moorman 9, Newman 9, Dillard 7.
Charlotte Christian 73, Cardinal Newman 55
CC: Kayle Mason 22, Rob Peterson 17, Mack 9, Tharrington 9, Bennett 7, Preston 6, Shrader 3, CN: Christiaan Jones19, Brandon Pirie 12, Carter Jr. 7, Andrews 5, Martin 4, Reedy 4, O’Connor 3, Dunlap 1.
Dutch Fork 62, Heathwood Hall 54
DF: Jordan Davis 19, Willie Dunbar 15, Joseph Vernau 12, Dean 9, Warlick 7, HH: Josh Caldwell 25, Justice Hill 13, Squirewell 7, Lee 7, Joseph 2.
Lafayette Christian 55, Westlake 53
LC: Greg Williams Jr. 18, Caleb Starks 13, Terrance Jones 10, Campbell 6, P. Dupre 4, Howard 2, V. Dupre 2, W: Chuma Okeke 21, Chase Hunter 14, Lewis 6, Hunter 6, Simeon 3, Berry 3.
Liberty Co. 85, Richland Northeast 58
L: Will Richardson 45, Davion Mitchell 17, Freeman 9, Roberts 8, Frazier 4, Walthour 2, RNE: James Fuller-Davis 22, Tashaw Brockington 14, Marlon Butler 10, Davis 4, Robinson 4, Johnson 3, Paulk 1.
Chick-fil-A Classic Schedule
National Division
Wednesday
Game 7: Hamilton Heights (Tenn) 59, Greensboro Day (NC) 56
Game 11: La Lumiere (Ind) 86, Oldsmar Christian (Fla.) 63
Thursday
Game 18: Greensboro Day vs. Oldsmar Christian, 4:55 p.m. (auxiliary gym)
Game 21: Hamilton Heights vs. La Lumiere, 7 p.m.
Game 22: A.C. Flora vs. Gray Collegiate, 8 p.m. (auxillary gym)
Game 23: Keenan vs. Spartanburg Day, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 24: Game 18 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 12:30 p.m. (auxiliary gym)
Game 27: Game 18 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 29: Game 21 loser vs. Game 23 loser, 5:10 p.m.
Game 31: National Division championship, 8:30 p.m.
American Division
Wednesday
Game 5: John Carroll (Md.) 76, Providence Day (NC) 65
Game 6: Wheeler (Ga.) 95, Cannon (NC) 70
Game 9: Blythewood 63, Porter-Gaud 61
Game 13: Lafayette Christian (La.) 55, Westlake (Ga.) 53
Thursday
Game 14: Cannon vs. Porter-Gaud, 1:50 p.m. (auxiliary gym)
Game 16: Providence Day vs. Lafayette Christian, 3:20 p.m. (auxillary gym)
Game 17: John Carroll vs. Westlake, 3:50 p.m.
Game 19: Wheeler vs. Blythewood, 5:25 p.m.
Friday
Game 25: Game 14 loser vs. Game 16 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 26: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (auxiliary gym)
Game 28: Game 17 loser vs. Game 19 loser, 3:40 p.m.
Game 30: American Division championship, 6:15 p.m.
Game 31: National Division championship, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina Classic Schedule
Auxiliary gym
Tuesday
Dutch Fork 62, Richland Northeast 48
Lower Richland 67, Heathwood Hall 62
Wednesday
Dutch Fork 62, Heathwood Hall 54
Charlotte Christian (NC) 73, Cardinal Newman 55
Liberty County (Ga.) 85, Richland Northeast 58
Thursday
Liberty County (Ga.) vs. Charlotte Christian (NC), 2:25 p.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Lower Richland, 6:25 p.m.
