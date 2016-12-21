Chick-fil-A Classic crowns first slam dunk, 3-point shootout champions

Wheeler High School (Ga.) made it a clean sweep in the inaugural Chick-fil-A Classic Slam Dunk Contest and three-point shootout on Wednesday at Richland Northeast.
Rodolzo Lewis won the slam dunk contest, while Louisville signee Darius Perry edged Blythewood’s Savion Dawkins to win the three-point contest.
“There were a lot of good people in the dunk contest and I had good competition,” Lewis said. “And I had my support group behind me.”
Lewis made it to the final round after a he put the ball between his legs and threw off the backboard for the slam.
Greensboro Day’s JP Moorman was the leader after the first round and had the two best dunks of night, as he had someone throw a pass from crowd for a one-hand tomahawk slam. He followed that up with a between the legs dunk and let out a “That’s how it’s done!”
In the final round, Moorman went first and was unable to make a dunk in the 30-second limit. Lewis capped off the win with a two-handed slam down the middle.
“I had to gather myself and get some energy and went with the simple two-handed finish,” Lewis said. “He didn’t make it so I was trying to do it simple.”
While the slam dunk finish was anti-climatic, the three-point contest when down to the last shot.
Perry, who had 12 points in the first round, went first in the final round and put up a score of 11 points and had to hope that would be enough as the other finalists went after him.
Dawkins, the final shooter of the round, made it interesting but missed the money ball that would have forced a tiebreaker.
“I was hoping to go first and score 20 and everyone else be scared. But it didn’t work out like that,” Perry said. “I was glad everyone else kind of choked and missed their shots. I actually thought he was going to make it and tie it up.”
